Malaysian-Based Startup CUSTA Raises USD 4.3M to Scale Custom Products Across SEA

Malaysian customisation platform CUSTA secures USD 4.3M to modernise how businesses order custom products, backed by Delight Ventures and Global Brain.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CUSTA , a customisation platform that enables businesses to produce and order customised products more efficiently, has raised approximately USD 4.3 million (RM 17 million) in capital, including a Pre-Series A equity round co-led by Delight Ventures and Global Brain.Customised products such as corporate gifts, event merchandise, printed materials and brand kits remain a practical tool for relationship-building and customer engagement in Malaysia, particularly in an economy where MSMEs contributed 39.5% of GDP in 2024. Yet the category continues to face persistent friction, in which pricing and delivery timelines can be unclear, ordering is often fragmented across vendors, and small-lot orders can be difficult to execute reliably. Additionally, CUSTA notes that demand for customised products is continuously expanding, with the Malaysian and Singaporean market currently contributing approximately US$6.7 billion (RM26.5 billion), and that the Asia-Pacific region is projected to continue expanding as a major growth engine.The new capital will be used to accelerate platform development, strengthen the team through management and key talent hiring, and increase marketing investment to expand the customer base in Malaysia and Singapore. CUSTA is also advancing systems and operations premised on implementing AI across the value chain, including customer service, creative production, production planning and management, and logistics, to improve speed, predictability and scalability. As the company scales across Southeast Asia, it has already built an industry-leading catalogue of 4,500+ items and delivered a cumulative 500,000+ products in Malaysia and Singapore, demonstrating strong on-the-ground traction.Malaysia’s active business events landscape continues to be an important demand driver for customised products and corporate activations. For example, MyCEB reported securing 393 business events in 2025, generating an estimated RM4.07 billion in economic impact from international delegates. Against this backdrop, CUSTA is positioning itself as a backbone platform that helps businesses move from bespoke, manual sourcing to more repeatable and reliable procurement for customised goods.“The customised products market is a huge sector and the reality is that it remains largely analog, with structural challenges such as unclear pricing and delivery timelines,” said Kosuke Nishida, Partner at Delight Ventures. “CUSTA has already proven execution in Southeast Asia at real scale and we believe the team is well-positioned to modernise how custom products are purchased and delivered.”“Southeast Asia is one of the most important regions for the future of customisation, and Malaysia has been central to our operating story from day one,” said Joe Yudai Takagi, Chief Executive Officer of CUSTA. “This funding helps us invest deeper into the platform, hire the right leadership, and build infrastructure that makes custom products easier to access faster, more transparent, and more dependable for businesses across the region.”As demand grows for reliable, scalable customisation across corporate gifting, events and brand activations, CUSTA aims to help Malaysian businesses move away from fragmented, manual sourcing toward a more standardised procurement experience. To learn more about CUSTA and its platform, visit the CUSTA platform # Reference:- Department of Statistics Malaysia. (2025). Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Performance 2024.- Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia. (2026). Press Release: Media Engagement 2026.# About CUSTACUSTA is a Malaysian-Based customisation e-commerce platform with dual headquarters in Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo. Founded in 2023, CUSTA enables businesses and individuals to design and order custom products, from apparel to accessories and branded merchandise, across a wide range of options. The platform supports high flexibility in specifications and delivers faster, transparent pricing and lead-time estimates. As of its latest renewal, CUSTA offers over 4,500 product SKUs, and has processed more than 500,000 customised items across Malaysia and Singapore. With a mission to democratise access to customisation, CUSTA provides SMEs, creators, and consumers with a one-stop solution that bridges creativity, production, and fulfilment in Malaysia and beyond.# About Delight VenturesDelight Ventures is a Tokyo-based early-stage venture capital firm founded in 2019 by Tomoko Namba (DeNA). It manages approximately USD 210 million in AUM across four funds and has offices in Tokyo and Silicon Valley.# About Global BrainGlobal Brain is an independent venture capital firm based in Japan with offices across North America, Europe and Asia, and manages funds including corporate venture capital (CVC) funds of multiple industry-leading companies, surpassing USD 2.7 billion in AUM.CUSTA Corporate Website: https://custa.com/

