OptraSCAN® Launches BactoSiA™, Bringing AI-Enabled Standardization to TB Smear Microscopy

BactoSiA™: AI-Assisted AFB Detection and Bacillary Grading at Scale for Monitoring and Follow-Up

AI-powered digital pathology solution for AFB detection & bacillary grading at scale to support treatment response assessment and follow-up workflows.

SAN JOSE , CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OptraSCAN , a digital pathology company integrated with AI-enabled diagnostics, today announced the launch of BactoSiA™ , an AI-assisted tuberculosis (TB) treatment monitoring and follow-up solution designed to assist one of the most widely used tools in TB care: sputum smear microscopy.BactoSiA™ addresses a critical need in TB programs worldwide: consistent, repeatable bacillary assessment over the course of treatment, by digitizing and standardizing smear microscopy workflows. It combines high-resolution brightfield whole-slide imaging with AI-based algorithms to automatically detect and quantify acid-fast bacilli (AFB) on Ziehl–Neelsen–stained sputum samples. The solution is designed to deliver slide-to-report results in minutes, generating standardized bacillary load grading (Scanty, 1+, 2+, 3+) aligned with internationally recognized TB reporting guidelines to support consistent interpretation and downstream clinical decision-making.Bringing Standardization and Scale to MicroscopyWhile rapid molecular diagnostics have transformed TB detection and drug-resistance testing, sputum smear microscopy continues to play a central role in treatment monitoring, follow-up, and programmatic decision-making, particularly in high-burden settings. Many national TB programs continue to rely on microscopy for operational, infrastructural, or cost considerations, especially for serial testing during treatment.BactoSiA™ addresses this critical layer of the diagnostic ecosystem by digitizing and automating smear analysis, bringing speed, standardization, and scalability to microscopy workflows. Leveraging OptraSCAN’s patented OS-SiA™ technology, BactoSiA™ supports scalable, high-throughput TB screening while maintaining operational efficiency across diverse laboratory settings.Designed for Scale Across Diverse Laboratory SettingsDesigned for public health labs, mid/high-volume TB labs, mobile units, NGOs, and telepathology networks, BactoSiA™ supports high-throughput TB screening while maintaining operational efficiency. The solution is also well-suited for decentralized and resource-limited environments, where access to trained human resources and infrastructure may be constrained.Powered by OptraSCAN’s patented OS-SiA™ technology, BactoSiA™ performs scanning, indexing, and AI-driven analysis simultaneously. During acquisition, the AI flags likely positive regions and supports slide triage by prioritizing cases for review. Confirmed positive smears are graded automatically using standardized criteria, and all images and reports are managed digitally within OptraSCAN’s IMAGEPath™ software ecosystem.Designed for Real-World TB Program NeedsBactoSiA™ is optimized for public health laboratories, mid/high-volume TB labs, mobile units, NGOs, and telepathology networks where repeat testing and treatment monitoring are routine, with low infrastructure and training requirements, and digital reporting. BactoSiA™ supports more efficient, standardised smear microscopy workflows and digital reporting.“Tuberculosis care cascade depends on how well different tools work together within real-world health systems,” said Devika Gholap, Chief Product Officer at OptraSCAN. “By bringing automation and standardized bacillary grading to one of the most widely used TB tests in the world, BactoSiA™ helps laboratories reduce reader variability, improve throughput, and deliver more consistent results, without adding operational complexity. This approach supports real-world implementation at scale.”An Integrated TB Care Continuum from the Molbio GroupWith Prorad ultra-portable digital imaging solution supporting screening, the Truenat molecular platform enabling rapid diagnosis and drug-resistance detection, and BactoSiA™ enhancing treatment monitoring, the Molbio group offers an integrated, end-to-end solution for TB care, from early evaluation through diagnosis, treatment monitoring, and follow-up.Official Launch and Live Demonstrations at WHX Labs DubaiOptraSCAN will officially launch BactoSiA™ at WHX Labs World Health Expo, taking place February 10–13, 2026, in Dubai. Attendees can experience live, hands-on demonstrations of the BactoSiA™ platform at Booth SA.E01, where OptraSCAN will showcase real-time AI-assisted TB screening workflows.As part of the event’s Clinical Microbiology Track, Devika Gholap, Chief Product Officer at OptraSCAN, will also present a technology and innovation spotlight session titled “Implementation Science Considerations for Digitally Enabled Tuberculosis Microscopy” on Day 2, February 11, from 13:30 to 14:00. The session will explore practical considerations for deploying digital and AI-enabled TB microscopy at scale, drawing on real-world laboratory and screening program experiences.About OptraSCANOptraSCAN, a Molbio Group company, provides digital pathology solutions, offering a range of digital pathology scanners, AI-powered analysis tools, and telepathology services, enabling remote consultations and collaboration. 