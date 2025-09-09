OptraSCAN® to Introduce HER2 Scan + Analyze Pilot at CAP 2025

The OptraSCAN® Scan + Analyze Quantitative Solution

The HER2 Scan + Analyze Quantitative Solution Pilot gives labs early pay-per-slide access, increasing throughput, consistency, and scalable workflows.

Our Scan + Analyze Quantitative Solution redefines that dynamic, delivering rapid, reproducible IHC results at scale, without the need for additional personnel or capital investment.” — Abhi Gholap, Founder & CEO of OptraSCAN

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OptraSCAN® , a leader in digital pathology and AI-powered diagnostics, today announced the launch of its HER2 Scan + Analyze Quantitative Solution Pilot Program at the College of American Pathologists (CAP) 2025 - The Pathologists’ Meeting, running September 13-16 in Orlando, Florida. The program provides laboratories with early access to OptraSCAN’s Scan + Analyze Quantitative Solution, delivering a seamless, pay-per-slide model that allows labs to implement and validate digital HER2 workflows without the need for upfront capital investment.Unlocking More Value Per HER2 CaseHER2 testing is among the most widely ordered biomarkers in oncology. According to published estimates, accurate HER2 assessment is critical, with misclassification affecting more than 11,500 early-stage breast cancer patients annually in the U.S., resulting in nearly $1 billion in lifetime societal cost due to inappropriate therapy assignment (HMP Global Learning Network).Traditionally, HER2 interpretation is performed manually (CPT 88342). Computer-assisted, quantitative interpretation (CPT 88361) not only provides greater consistency, but also enables substantially higher throughput and scalability. With more slides processed per hour and faster turnaround times, laboratories can achieve greater efficiency and reproducibility without expanding staff or infrastructure.A Flexible, Scalable SolutionThe OptraSCANScan + Analyze Quantitative Solution lowers barriers to adoption by enabling labs to expand HER2 testing capacity instantly, while supporting scalability across different clinical and regulatory environments. Once in place, additional quantitative algorithms can be seamlessly added, further increasing the value of the solution over time.“IHC testing remains one of the most frequently ordered and clinically vital diagnostics in oncology,” said Abhi Gholap, Founder & CEO of OptraSCAN. “Yet laboratories continue to face mounting volumes, constrained staffing, and the inefficiencies of manual interpretation. Our Scan + Analyze Quantitative Solution redefines that dynamic, delivering rapid, reproducible IHC results at scale, without the need for additional personnel or capital investment. With the launch of pay-per-use HER2 using CPT88361, we’re paving the way for Ki67, P53, EGFR, and PD-L1 to follow in the coming months, empowering labs to quantify biomarkers at a fraction of traditional costs and significantly boost profitability.”Pilot Program Details• Launch: Officially launching at CAP25, with attendees receiving the first opportunity to enroll. Visit OptraSCAN at booth #206 to learn more.• Not attending CAP25? Visit https://bit.ly/45Qt59t to learn more about the pilot.• Capacity: The pilot is time-limited with a capped number of participants to ensure support and workflow validation.• Commercial Path: Following the pilot, participating labs transition directly into OptraSCAN’s pay-per-slide program, activating digital HER2 workflows seamlessly within their existing laboratory practices.About OptraSCANOptraSCANis a global innovator in digital pathology, offering whole-slide imaging, image management, and AI-powered analytics for histopathology and cytology. Dedicated to democratizing access to cancer diagnostics, OptraSCAN supports clinical labs, pharma/biotech, CROs, and national screening programs in more than 30 countries.

