OptraSCAN Launches HistoSiA™ Breast Pay-Per-Use: Scan, Analyze & Auto-Segregate Breast Cancer IHC Cases in One Workflow

HistoSiA™ Breast Pay-Per-Use Solution

AI-enabled platform auto-categorizes HER2 cases during scanning, allowing pathologists to review pre-analyzed results and boost diagnostic throughput

HistoSiA™ Breast enables laboratories to shift manual analytical tasks to intelligent automation, allowing pathologists to focus on clinical interpretation and complex cases.”” — Abhi Gholap, Founder and CEO of OptraSCAN

SAN JOSE , CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OptraSCAN® , a global provider of digital pathology and AI-enabled diagnostics, today announced the launch of HistoSiA™ Breast, an integrated imaging and analytics platform designed to automate key steps in breast cancer biomarker workflows on a pay-per-use pricing model.HistoSiA™ Breast combines whole-slide imaging with real-time AI analysis, allowing laboratories to scan slides, automatically analyze biomarker expression, and segregate cases into diagnostic categories before the pathologist even begins review.The platform performs automated HER2 categorization into 0, 1+, 2+, and 3+ classes during slide scanning, enabling laboratories to triage cases, reduce manual scoring workload, and streamline pathologist review.Reimagining the Breast IHC WorkflowIn traditional breast IHC workflows, pathologists manually review stained slides, visually assess staining intensity, and estimate the proportion of tumor cells expressing a biomarker across large tissue sections. This process can be time-intensive and introduces variability, particularly in high-volume laboratories processing hundreds of slides daily.HistoSiA™ Breast transforms this workflow by performing analytical processing at the time of slide acquisition.Instead of scanning slides and analyzing them later, the system simultaneously scans and analyzes tissue during image acquisition, automatically generating biomarker categorizations and analytical overlays.This enables a new workflow model:1. Slides are loaded into the scanner2. The system scans and analyzes each slide automatically3. HER2 cases are categorized and indexed4. Results are organized and ready for review through standardized digital reports within IMAGEPathsoftware5. Pathologists return to pre-analyzed cases for final interpretation and sign-offBy shifting the manual analytical burden to automated image analysis, pathologists can focus their time on diagnostic decision-making rather than repetitive cell counting and visual estimation.A Scalable Platform for Multi-Biomarker Oncology TestingBreast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women worldwide, with more than 2.3 million new cases annually. Diagnostic workflows increasingly require evaluation of multiple biomarkers including HER2, ER, PR, Ki-67, p53, EGFR, and AE1/AE3, each influencing therapeutic decisions.HistoSiA™ Breast is designed as a multi-biomarker expansion platform, allowing laboratories to integrate additional biomarker analyses within the same digital workflow.Rather than functioning as a standalone algorithm, the system enables laboratories to activate additional biomarker modules without new hardware investments, supporting scalable expansion as testing requirements evolve.Powered by OptraSCAN’s patented OS-SiA™ technology, the platform performs simultaneous scanning and AI-assisted analysis, enabling efficient slide-to-report workflows while maintaining consistent image quality and analytical reliability.Built for the Future of Digital Pathology“As pathology laboratories face increasing diagnostic workloads and expanding biomarker panels, automation becomes critical for maintaining efficiency and consistency,” said Abhi Gholap, Founder & CEO of OptraSCAN. “HistoSiA™ Breast enables laboratories to shift manual analytical tasks to intelligent automation, allowing pathologists to focus on clinical interpretation and complex cases.”OptraSCAN is pursuing regulatory clearance for components of the HistoSiA™ platform in select markets.Official Showcase at USCAP 2026HistoSiA™ Breast will be officially showcased at the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) Annual Meeting, March 22–25 in San Antonio, Texas.Attendees are invited to visit OptraSCAN (Booth 618) for live demonstrations of the platform.About OptraSCANOptraSCANprovides digital pathology solutions including whole-slide imaging systems, AI-powered analysis tools, telepathology platforms, and cloud-based pathology networks. Through integrated imaging and intelligent analytics technologies, OptraSCAN supports clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and national screening programs worldwide.

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