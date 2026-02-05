Levels of Self Academy Introduces AI Self-Awareness Coach After User Feedback

AI Self-Awareness Coach Levels Of Self Transformational Training Founder Of Levels of Self & 100LevelUp.com

One user interaction revealed a gap in how AI handles vulnerable people, prompting the founder to rebuild the system overnight

That man was sitting in his car, vulnerable, asking for help. And my AI told him to pay up. That is everything wrong with how technology treats people.” — Arthur Palyan, Founder, Levels of Self Academy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 3, 2026, a user named Dustin opened the Level Up self-awareness game and began a conversation with Lily, the application's built-in AI coach. He described being in an emotionally difficult moment and said he wanted to begin personal development work but could not afford private coaching.Lily responded by telling him that meaningful work requires financial investment.Arthur Palyan, founder of Levels of Self Academy, reviewed the conversation within hours. That night, he rewrote Lily's entire operating framework from the ground up."That man was sitting in his car, vulnerable, asking for help," said Palyan. "And my AI told him to pay up. That is everything wrong with how technology treats people. I was not going to let that stand for one more day."By the following morning, Lily's core directive had been rewritten to ensure that no user would be turned away based on their ability to pay.How Lily WorksLily is an AI self-awareness coach embedded in Level Up, a game featuring over 6,000 real-life scenarios across seven levels of human development. Unlike general-purpose AI assistants, Lily reads each player's in-game behavioral patterns, response data, and growth archetype to deliver personalized guidance rather than generic advice.She does not function as a therapist. She does not diagnose or prescribe. Her role is to ask questions that help users recognize patterns in their own behavior.Lily is accessible inside the game at 100levelup.com , through the Apple App Store, and via Telegram at t.me/LevelsOfSelfBot. The game has reached players in more than 40 countries since launch.A Different Approach to AI CoachingMost AI assistants are designed to validate. Lily is built around a concept the academy calls Recreation, a framework centered on accepting people as they are while surfacing the behavioral patterns they may not see on their own.When a user describes repeatedly choosing unhealthy relationships, Lily does not offer dating advice. She asks what those relationships had in common with the user's earliest family dynamics.When someone expresses feeling like an imposter, Lily does not reassure them. She asks which version of themselves they are performing and who taught them that performance was necessary."Most people do not need more information," said Palyan. "They need someone who will not take the bait. When you say something designed to get validation, Lily will not give it to you. She will reflect back what you actually said. That is what makes her useful."The Technical ArchitectureLily operates on two parallel systems. Inside the Level Up game, she analyzes the player's Mirror Game recognition rate, Agreement Game acceptance rate, 16 behavioral themes, and growth archetype. On Telegram, she functions as a standalone conversational coach. Both instances share the same personality framework but maintain independent conversation histories.The system uses a two-tier intelligence architecture. Routine conversation runs on a lightweight language model optimized for speed. When a user raises topics related to behavioral patterns, emotional wounds, or coaching exercises, the system switches to a more comprehensive model with full contextual awareness.Connecting Users to Human CoachesLily is designed as a bridge to human coaching, not a replacement for it. When a user is ready for deeper work, Lily connects them to the academy's coaching team, which currently spans five coaches across six languages."Lily handles the conversations that happen at 3 AM," said Palyan. "The moments when someone is lying awake and finally ready to be honest with themselves. No human coach can be available at 3 AM in every time zone. Lily can. And when that person is ready for a human, she makes the connection."About Levels of Self AcademyLevels of Self Academy was founded by Arthur Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025 by Best of Best Reviews. The academy's flagship product, Level Up, is a self-awareness game with over 6,000 scenarios, a 24/7 AI self-awareness coach named Lily, and a certified coaching team spanning six languages. The academy serves individuals, couples, and organizations worldwide through coaching, workshops, and retreats.Learn more: https://levelsofself.com Play Level Up: https://100levelup.com Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6757724858 Telegram: https://t.me/LevelsOfSelfBot/game Newsroom: http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/levelsofself/

