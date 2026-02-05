Grizzly 399 Monument Public Dedication Announced

Enlarged rendering of 18″ clay prototype shown at the 399 monument installation site at the National Museum of Wildlife Art.

Public invited to attend the unveiling of the Grizzly 399 Monument on September 9, 2026, at the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

JACKSON HOLE, WY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Grizzly 399 Legacy of Love Project team announces the public dedication of the Grizzly 399 Monument, to be held on September 9, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at the National Museum of Wildlife Art (NMWA) in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The 9/9 dedication date was selected as a symbolic reference to Grizzly 399, offering a meaningful connection to her enduring legacy.The monument will be permanently installed near the museum’s front entrance, where it will be accessible to the public. Its placement provides an enduring setting to honor Grizzly 399, one of the most widely recognized wildlife figures of Grand Teton National Park, Jackson Hole, and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, within a cultural institution devoted to wildlife art and conservation storytelling.The Grizzly 399 Monument is being created under the artistic leadership of Jocelyn Russell, a distinguished wildlife sculptor whose body of work includes more than sixty public monuments recognized for their expressive realism. Kristen Douglas-Seitz and Colleen Moore contribute to the project as members of the sculpting team.The public dedication event is free and open to all and will include remarks, an artist meet -and-greet, and educational programming:5:00–5:30 p.m. — Dedication ceremony and remarks5:30–6:00 p.m. — Artist meet-and-greet6:00–7:00 p.m. — Public presentation in the museum auditorium, featuring insight into the creation of the sculpture and a question-and-answer session with the artistComplimentary food and beverages will be available between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.“Grizzly 399 meant so much to so many people, locally and around the world,” said Jocelyn Russell, lead sculptor of the Grizzly 399 Monument. “We are honored to document her legacy in bronze and to create a lasting work that reflects her significance. I look forward to the dedication and to meeting the many people who continue to be inspired by her story.”The dedication represents the culmination of years of collaboration, artistic effort, and shared commitment to honoring the life and legacy of Grizzly 399. Members of the public are invited to attend and participate in this commemorative event.To learn more about the project and view images of the work in progress, visit 399monument.com ###About The Grizzly 399 Legacy of Love ProjectThe Grizzly 399 Legacy of Love Project is a powerful public art and conservation initiative dedicated to preserving the legacy of the most iconic grizzly bear in modern history. Supported by a passionate community of wildlife advocates, the project beautifully blends fine art with a vital purpose: to inspire greater awareness and action for wildlife conservation.399monument.comAbout the National Museum of Wildlife ArtSituated in Jackson Hole, WY, the National Museum of Wildlife Art features over 5,000 works representing wild animals from around the world. The museum’s mission is to impart knowledge and generate wonder through art and education.About Angels Without Wings, Inc.For 15 years, Angels Without Wings, Inc. (AWW), a 501(c)(3) non-profit, has championed those helping people and animals, celebrating the human-animal bond and inspiration from beloved wildlife such as Grizzly 399. AWW's mission also honors animals that have served our country through monuments and Medals of Bravery and Distinguished Service. Through all its initiatives, AWW aims to educate, raise awareness, and spread hope, embodying the 'Angels Without Wings' spirit.

