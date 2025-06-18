New Grizzly 399 Monument to Be Permanently Installed at the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson Hole, WY

Grizzly 399 Monument Rendering of 8" Clay Prototype

Beloved matriarch of the Tetons finds a forever home in bronze at world-renowned museum

This is more than a sculpture. It’s a statement of love, legacy, and the bond between people and the wild.” — Jocelyn Russell

JACKSON, WY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team behind the Grizzly 399 Legacy of Love Project, responsible for a new bronze monument of 399 and her cubs, is thrilled to announce that the permanent home of the sculpture honoring the world’s most famous grizzly bear will be the National Museum of Wildlife Art of the United States (NMWA) in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.After months of quiet planning, this major milestone is now official: the life-plus-half scale bronze sculpture honoring Grizzly 399—known globally for her powerful presence, remarkable intelligence, and role as a symbol of coexistence—will be installed for public viewing at one of the most prestigious wildlife art institutions in the world. The monument will be located on the NMWA's Sculpture Trail, ensuring public access and wheelchair accessibility. The ¾-mile Sculpture Trail, designed by award-winning landscape architect Walter Hood, underscores the museum’s commitment to presenting fine art wildlife sculptures within the fabric of Jackson Hole’s incomparable landscape. Home to more than 30 sculptures, the Trail stretches along the bluff to the north and south, overlooking the National Elk Refuge and becoming an open air amphitheater at the Museum entrance.“This is more than a sculpture. It’s a statement of love, legacy, and the bond between people and the wild,” said renowned wildlife sculptor Jocelyn Russell , who is creating the monument with her sculpting team consisting of her husband, Michael Dubail, Kristen Douglas-Seitz, and Colleen Moore. “To see her story honored at the National Museum of Wildlife Art is the realization of a dream we’ve carried for years.”Grizzly 399, often seen raising her cubs near roadsides in Grand Teton National Park, captivated hearts around the world with her maternal strength and tolerance. The monument is intended not only to honor her life, but to inspire future generations to respect, protect, and advocate for wildlife.The National Museum of Wildlife Art, located just north of Jackson Hole, is known for its unparalleled collection of wildlife masterpieces. With this installation, the legacy of Grizzly 399 will join the museum’s world-class exhibits—ensuring her story endures through art, education, and community engagement.The public unveiling date of the monument will be announced in the coming months. Fundraising is currently underway to support the monument's creation and installation. The project team welcomes community support to ensure this lasting tribute becomes a reality. All donations are tax-deductible through Angels Without Wings, Inc. (AWW), a 501(c)(3) corporation. To learn more, please visit 399monument.com About The Grizzly 399 Legacy of Love ProjectThe Grizzly 399 Legacy of Love Project is a powerful public art and conservation initiative dedicated to preserving the legacy of the most iconic grizzly bear in modern history. Supported by a passionate community of wildlife advocates, the project beautifully blends fine art with a vital purpose: to inspire greater awareness and action for wildlife conservation.About the National Museum of Wildlife ArtSituated in Jackson Hole, WY, the National Museum of Wildlife Art features over 5,000 works representing wild animals from around the world. The museum’s mission is to impart knowledge and generate wonder through art and education.About Angels Without Wings, Inc.For 15 years, Angels Without Wings, Inc. (AWW), a 501(c)(3) non-profit, has championed those helping people and animals, celebrating the human-animal bond and inspiration from beloved wildlife such as Grizzly 399. AWW's mission also honors animals that have served our country through monuments and Medals of Bravery and Distinguished Service. Through all its initiatives, AWW aims to educate, raise awareness, and spread hope, embodying the 'Angels Without Wings' spirit.

