Honoring a Legend: Famed Grizzly 399 Bronze Monument Sculpture in Progress

This is a photoshop rendering for size comparison at life+1/2, the monument will not be installed in the national parks. This backdrop serves as a placeholder until the installation site is secured.

Jocelyn Russell and her team are sculpting a "Legacy of Love" bronze monument of Grizzly 399 for installation near Grand Teton National Park.

The new Grizzly 399 monument will not only celebrate her life but also serve as a lasting tribute to her legacy and the importance of grizzly bear conservation.” — Sonia Reid

JACKSON, WY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Grizzly 399 Monument Project is gaining momentum with plans of placing a larger-than-life 'Legacy of Love' bronze of 399 and her quadruplet cubs near Grand Teton National Park, where she presented her largest litter to the world in the spring of 2020. The incredible matriarch garnered a huge following of wildlife enthusiasts, raising 18 cubs and numerous grand cubs in her 28 years.Sculptor Jocelyn Russell and her sculpting team have been chosen to portray the spirit of Grizzly 399, beginning with a miniature clay sketch (shown at 8" tall). The design represents 399's dominant force surveying the surroundings, standing over her young cubs as they thrive under her shield of protection."Grizzly 399's impact has transcended national park boundaries, capturing the hearts of people nationwide," said Sonia Reid, a Jackson, Wyoming, area artist and photographer, and longtime 399 enthusiast. "The new Grizzly 399 monument will not only celebrate her life but also serve as a lasting tribute to her legacy and the importance of grizzly bear conservation."The project team is actively seeking a suitable site for permanent installation in the Jackson area or towns bordering the park. Fundraising efforts are currently underway and will cover artist fees, production costs, installation, and fundraising expenses. All donations are tax-deductible through the 501(c)(3) corporation, Angels Without Wings, Inc . The project team welcomes community support to ensure this lasting tribute becomes a reality.For more information, visit 399Monument.com , and follow the journey on our Grizzly 399 Monument Facebook page , which will chronicle the creation of 399's bronze, from miniature to monumental size.Media Inquiries:Please email our team at project.team@399monument.com, or contact us via https://399monument.com/contact

