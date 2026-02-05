MPD Makes Arrest in 9th Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a robbery (pickpocket) that occurred in Northwest.



On Sunday, February 1, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The suspect stealthily reached into the victim’s pocket and took the victim’s phone and wallet. When the victim and a witness confronted the suspect, the suspect assaulted them both. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim’s property was recovered and returned.

On Wednesday, February 4, 2026, 27-year-old Ka’Ron Davis, of Southwest, DC, was charged with Robbery (Pickpocket).



CCN:26014125

