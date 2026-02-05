MPD Makes Additional Arrest in 2023 Nightclub Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an additional arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred at a nightclub in 2023.

On Saturday, September 23, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., First District officers responded to the report of a shooting at an establishment in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located three men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victims to local hospitals, where after all lifesaving measures failed, an adult male was pronounced dead. The other three victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent was identified as 31-year-old Blake Bozeman, of Southeast, DC.

Previously, on Friday, March 11, 2025, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Taskforce located and arrested 44-year-old Cotey Wynn, of Northeast. Wynn was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant.

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located 43-year-old Frank Johnson Jr., of Camp Springs, MD. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant with First Degree Murder While Armed.

