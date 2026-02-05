Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Dispensing drugs with death resulting and other charges

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A3008605

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Robert Lemnah                             

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 1:35 a.m. Dec. 12, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4102 Vermont Route 14 #33, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATIONS:

  • Selling/dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting.

  • Fentanyl trafficking.

  • Cocaine trafficking.

  • Possession of fentanyl.

  • Possession of cocaine.

 

ACCUSED: Jonathan Luciano

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

ACCUSED: Ailyah Santos

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police arrested two suspects Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, in connection with the December overdose death of a Williamstown woman.

 

The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Berlin Barracks began an investigation following the death of 24-year-old Katelyn Grant on Dec. 12, 2025, at a residence in Williamstown. The investigation developed probable cause to believe the drugs that caused Grant’s overdose and death were provided to her by Jonathan Luciano, 30, and Ailyah Santos, 24, both of Barre.

 

On Wednesday, Feb. 4, troopers from the Berlin Barracks executed a search warrant on Luciano’s and Santos’ residence at 14 Maple St. in Barre. During a search of the residence, troopers located 259 bags of fentanyl, 52 grams of cocaine base and a handgun. Luciano and Grant were taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Luciano and Santos were ordered to be held, with bail set for each at $25,000. Luciano was jailed at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, and Santos at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

 

Both are scheduled to appear Thursday, Feb. 5, at the Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer a charge of selling/dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting. Additionally, they are scheduled to appear Friday, Feb. 6, at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division to answer charges of fentanyl trafficking, cocaine trafficking, possession of fentanyl and possession of cocaine.

 

No additional details are available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the suspects’ arraignment hearings.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/05/26 at 1230 hours; 02/06/26 at 1230 hours           

COURT: Orange Superior Court Criminal Division; Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex; Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOTS: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

