Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,918 in the last 365 days.

South Carolina measles outbreak at 876 cases

The measles outbreak in South Carolina has increased to 876 cases, the state’s Department of Public Health reported Feb. 3. Last week, the South Carolina outbreak surpassed last year’s outbreak in Texas, which had 762 cases. The agency said the number of public exposure sites indicates community spread is occurring, increasing the risk of exposure and infection for individuals who are not immune due to vaccination or natural infection. “Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak,” the department said. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

South Carolina measles outbreak at 876 cases

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.