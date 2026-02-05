South Carolina measles outbreak at 876 cases

The measles outbreak in South Carolina has increased to 876 cases, the state’s Department of Public Health reported Feb. 3. Last week, the South Carolina outbreak surpassed last year’s outbreak in Texas, which had 762 cases. The agency said the number of public exposure sites indicates community spread is occurring, increasing the risk of exposure and infection for individuals who are not immune due to vaccination or natural infection. “Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak,” the department said.

