Open Nvite: The New App Designed to Restore Real-World Human Connection

Jason C. Bass, Founder of Open Nvite

A public invitation platform that makes personal connection feel easy again

I am using my skills and experiences to restore people’s connection with real life interactions and help treat the loneliness epidemic that is currently taking over our country.” — Jason C. Bass

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, visionary experience designer Jason C. Bass , creator of Open Nvite , announces the upcoming launch of a new mobile platform built to help adults make authentic, low-pressure connections in real life. Scheduled for release in Spring 2026, Open Nvite offers a simple way for individuals to post public invitations, or “open invites”, for shared moments like a walk, a game of checkers, or conversation at a café.In an era where digital connection increasingly replaces real-world interaction, Open Nvite aims to bring people back into each other’s presence, without the pressure of dating apps, networking platforms, or event-driven social planning.“There are many social sites and dating apps, but none really help you get out and just play a simple game of Uno, checkers, or badminton. Open Nvite does. It’s not a matchmaking site or a career networking hub; it’s a chance to get back to real life interactions, outside of social media, and take back our right to personal connectivity,” says Open Nvite founder Jason C. Bass.Despite increased digital connectivity, adults across the United States are reporting higher levels of loneliness and isolation, trends that intensified after COVID-19. Studies show that adults are struggling to build new friendships and maintain meaningful in-person contact, especially in a world where remote work and online communities dominate much of daily life.Most social platforms either emphasize content creation or require participants to commit to group ownership and ongoing engagement, barriers that make real connections feel distant and exhausting.How Open Nvite WorksOpen Nvite offers a refreshing departure from prevailing social tech models:Individuals post simple, public invitations e.g., “Playing chess at the park for the next hour,” or “Sitting at a café to discuss podcasts.”Nearby users can join without pressure, expectation, or commitment.Interactions are time-limited, public, and meant to naturally end, creating space for genuine connection without performance.The platform emphasizes presence over performance, there are no follower counts, no feeds, no curated profiles, and no pressure to ‘perform’ socially. The experience is about shared moments, not likes or careers.About Jason C. BassBorn and raised in Baltimore, MD, Jason C. Bass is a father, strategist, and storyteller with over a decade of experience building brands and cultural experiences rooted in hospitality and human connection. He is the co-author of The Impact Hospitality Handbook, a practical guide focused on creating meaningful, people-centered experiences through intentional design and service.Jason is also the creator and former owner of The Night Brunch, an immersive social dining and nightlife experience he owned and operated for over five years. The Night Brunch toured nationally across six cities and became widely recognized for blending culture, music, and hospitality into a shared communal experience.Jason’s hospitality career includes leadership roles where he set new standards in guest experience and cultural programming, including:- Hyatt’s first-ever Director of Culture and Impact for the JDV brand in Baltimore, MD- Director of Culture and Programming for the Thompson brand in Atlanta-Buckhead and Dallas- First National Head of Programming for The Gathering SpotJason is widely recognized for creating environments that bring people together in meaningful ways, blending strategic design with soulful hospitality.A Platform for a Shift in How We SocializeOpen Nvite is not about replacing friendships, communities, or traditional social networks. Instead, it introduces a new layer of connection, one that celebrates small, spontaneous moments as meaningful parts of life.This platform arrives at a time when adults are ready for alternatives to large events, alcohol-centered nights out, and highly produced experiences. Open Nvite offers a lighter, more human approach to being with others, encouraging presence over performance and real-world interaction over digital identity.Call to ActionOpen Nvite is currently building its MVP and inviting early users to join the waitlist in advance of the Spring 2026 launch.Visit www.opennvite.com to learn more and secure your spot.About Open NviteOpen Nvite is a public-invitation platform that helps adults connect in real life through simple, time-limited activities in public spaces. Designed for individuals who want connection without pressure or performance, Open Nvite makes real-world moments feel easy and natural again.For press inquiries or interviews, please contact Carcelia Ivory at carcelia@blckivorymedia.com.

