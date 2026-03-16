Atlanta Comes Outside for the Culture: The 2nd Annual 404 Day Parade Returns Downtown April 4, 2026

The 404 Collective invites the city to celebrate community, creativity, and Atlanta pride during the official 404 Day Weekend.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every city has traditions, but few have a culture as vibrant and unmistakable as Atlanta. On Saturday, April 4, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, the city will once again take to the streets as the 2nd Annual 404 Day Parade takes over the streets of Downtown Atlanta, bringing together residents, businesses, artists, and community leaders for a celebration that honors the spirit of the 404.Presented by The 404 Collective, a collaboration between four of Atlanta’s influential Black-owned businesses Butter.ATL, Trap Music Museum, Atlanta Influences Everything, and Finish First; the parade represents a collective commitment to celebrating and uplifting the culture that has made Atlanta a global cultural powerhouse. The 404 Day Parade is free and open to the public.The parade also serves as a centerpiece of the broader 404 Day Weekend (April 2–4) , a citywide celebration featuring additional events, such as their 404 Fund Scholarship Gala, 404 Day! Weekend City Takeover, 2026 Run Atlanta 404 Day! Weekend 5K, and other cultural experiences across Atlanta.Along the parade route, spectators can expect to see a full display of Atlanta culture in motion. Classic cars and custom rides will cruise through downtown alongside local marching bands, drumlines, dance teams, and high-energy performers bringing the streets to life. Last year’s inaugural parade welcomed more than 3,500 participants and over 70 Atlanta-based organizations, setting the tone for what is quickly becoming one of the city’s most anticipated annual traditions.“Atlanta doesn't just have culture — Atlanta is culture. 404 Day is our moment to celebrate that out loud. This parade is for every neighborhood, every generation, and every corner of the city that makes the 404 what it is. Last year we brought the first-ever 404 Day Parade to life, and the response was incredible. Year two is about building on that momentum — more floats, more participation, more of the city coming together. When you see those marching bands, classic cars, and thousands of people lining the streets of downtown, that's Atlanta showing the world what we already know — there's no city like this one.”— Brandon Butler, Founder & CEO, Butter.ATLBeginning near Ralph McGill Boulevard and Courtland Street, and concluding at Underground Atlanta, the parade will travel through the heart of Downtown Atlanta, where the energy of 404 Day Weekend will continue throughout the city.This celebration is made possible through the support of community-minded partners including Monday Night Brewing, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Grady Health System, Showcase Atlanta, and the Atlanta BeltLine.Attendees are encouraged to register to attend as thousands gather to celebrate the culture, creativity, and community that define the 404. Registration to attend the parade, participate as an organization, and explore the full lineup of 404 Day Weekend (April 2–4) events is available at 404weekend.com. For additional information, email hello@butteratl.com.For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact Carcelia “Cece” Ivory at carcelia@blckivorymedia.com or (470) 358-0497.

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