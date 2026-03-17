Newark’s Own Yoell Cooper Set for Professional Boxing Debut April 10 at Prudential Center

I’ve dreamed of this moment since I first laced up gloves. Making my pro debut at 18 in my city on April 10 means everything. This is just the start—I’m ready to show the world.” — Yoell "Boy Boy" Cooper

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every generation produces a fighter who carries the city’s edge into the ring. At just 18 years old, Yoell “Boy Boy”Cooper is stepping forward as the next name in that lineage.On April 10, 2026, the rising amateur standout officially makes his professional debut during the Brick City Fight Night Series at the Prudential Center . The event, presented by Rising Star Promotions, will be broadcast live on ProBox TV A native of Newark, Cooper enters the professional arena with an impressive amateur pedigree and a reputation as one of the city’s most promising young fighters. A senior at West Side High School, Cooper began boxing at just 5 years old and quickly distinguished himself through discipline, relentless training, and an aggressive, fearless style inside the ring.During his amateur career, Cooper secured multiple national boxing titles across four weight classes, demonstrating both versatility and dominance against elite competition. His performances have made him a standout figure in Newark’s deeply rooted boxing culture and positioned him as one of the next rising talents to emerge from the city.Cooper trains out of the D.O.R.C.A. Boxing Academy located at the Boylan Recreation Center in Newark’s West Ward. Under the guidance of Head Trainer Coach Wali Cooper and Co-Trainer Coach Nasir Graham, the young fighter has refined a high-pressure, relentless fighting style that has captured the attention of boxing insiders and local fans alike.With the hometown crowd filling the arena and viewers tuning in nationwide, April 10 marks more than just a first professional bout, it signals the arrival of a new fighter determined to represent Brick City on the global stage marking the beginning of something much bigger.Because in boxing, every career starts with a first fight.And on April 10, Yoell Cooper’s story officially begins.Tickets are available for purchase at: https://www.prucenter.com/events/brick-city-fight-nights For additional information about the fight, visit https://proboxtv.com For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact Carcelia “Cece” Ivory at carcelia@blckivorymedia.com or (470) 358-0497.

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