Super Bowl DUI: Before Kickoff, Lock In A Sober Ride

Before Kickoff, Lock In A Sober Ride

Crash risk spikes 2.3x on Super Bowl Sunday, Utah law enforcement prepared for statewide blitz

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, February 4th, 2026 – As Utahns prepare for the big game, state crash data reveals a sobering fact. The risk of an alcohol-related crash is more than double (2.3x) on Super Bowl Sunday compared to a typical February day. To combat this spike, the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) is deploying a massive defensive line, with 26 police agencies working over 75 additional DUI enforcement shifts this weekend. The goal is to ensure that every fan arrives home safely, with zero fatalities.



“Alcohol, prescription drugs, marijuana, or any combination of impairing substances all affect your driving and safe judgment. If you feel different, you drive different,” said Major Chamberlin Neff with the Utah Highway Patrol. “Law enforcement will be conducting statewide DUI patrols during Super Bowl Sunday to detect impaired drivers.”

Data Insights:

Alcohol-related crashes in Utah are 14.7 times more likely to be fatal than all other types of crashes

than all other types of crashes The average BAC for alcohol-related DUI arrests in Utah is 0.15 (three times the legal limit)

Alcohol-related fatalities accounted for 20% of all traffic fatalities from 2020 to 2024

Drug-related fatalities accounted for 42% of all traffic fatalities from 2020 to 2024

In 2025 (SFY), there were 10,923 DUI arrests in Utah; that’s an average of 30 arrests per day

The risk of an alcohol-related crash on Super Bowl Sunday is more than double (2.3x) that of a typical February day in Utah.

that of a typical February day in Utah. Utah has had 5 traffic fatalities on Super Bowl Sundays within the last five years.



For a safe Super Bowl weekend, being a responsible driver is simple:

Have a pre-game plan that includes arranging a safe ride home before the start of the game

If someone you know is impaired, take their keys and find them a sober ride

If you drink, don’t drive – Utah’s BAC limit is 0.05; impairment starts with the first drink.

Always buckle up; it’s your best defense against impaired drivers

Link to Super Bowl Drive Sober Campaign Video

drivesober.utah.gov

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jason Mettmann | Communications Manager

Utah Department of Public Safety – Highway Safety Office

801-664-7899 | [email protected]