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I-15 Northbound 10600 South-Fatal

On Saturday April 11, 2026, at approximately 10:28 pm Troopers responded to I-15 Northbound at 10600 South on reports of a motorcycle crash. Upon arrival, Troopers located the male rider of the motorcycle who had succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The male rider was identified as Jeffrey Dylan Vreeken, a 24-year-old male from American Fork. Currently excessive speed is being investigated as a factor in this crash.

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I-15 Northbound 10600 South-Fatal

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