Fatal Crash westbound I-80 at milepost 104.

On Sunday, April 26, 2026, at approximately 10:23 pm, Troopers responded to a serious multi-vehicle collision on westbound I-80 at Milepost 104.

Upon arrival, emergency responders located two vehicles blocking the travel lanes and two additional vehicles in the ditch, one of which had overturned. A semi-truck involved in the incident was located a short distance down the roadway.

Tragically, two adult males were pronounced deceased at the scene. Several other individuals were transported to area hospitals via ambulance; their current conditions are unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under active investigation. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.