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SR-191 Fatal Crash near Moab

On Monday, April 13, 2026, at approximately 8:20 pm, a fatal crash occurred on SR-191 near milepost 116. This stretch of road has one southbound lane and two northbound lanes, with intermittent passing areas for southbound traffic. A Chevy Colorado was traveling southbound, and a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound at this location. The Colorado crossed the centerline to pass a vehicle traveling southbound and entered the left lane of northbound traffic, which was occupied by the Harley, which was also passing a slower vehicle. The Colorado crashed into Harley with the front driver’s side. The 79-year-old male driver of the Harley succumbed to his injuries and died on scene. The driver of the Colorado was transported to an area hospital with suspected minor injuries. SR-191 was closed for several hours during the crash investigation.

Picture of crashed pickup truck on SR-191 in Utah.

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SR-191 Fatal Crash near Moab

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