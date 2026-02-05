Gold Hinge Expands Retail Presence with Four-Phase Revolve Launch Featuring Best Sellers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium activewear brand Gold Hinge announces its expansion into Revolve , marking a major milestone in the brand’s retail growth. The partnership will introduce 50 styles across four launches throughout February, March, and April. The first drop is now available on revolve.com and goldhinge.com.The first launch spotlights Gold Hinge’s custom-made fabric, LuxeSoft, featured in best-selling designs including the LuxeSoft Bubble Skirt and the LuxeSoft Quarter Zip. Additional highlights from the initial drop include the brand’s beloved pleated tennis skirts, quarter-zips, wide-arm sweatshirts, and performance-forward sports bras and tops designed to transition seamlessly from workouts to everyday wear.Subsequent releases will introduce pieces from Gold Hinge’s popular StrydeForm collection, alongside trend-driven colorways such as butter yellow, dark brown, arctic blue, hunter green, and merlot.“As a highly respected retailer within the fashion industry, Revolve’s interest in carrying Gold Hinge was an exciting milestone for our brand,” says founder and CEO Katherine Watercutter. “Gold Hinge brings a distinct aesthetic and point of view that complements Revolve’s assortment and fills a gap in their current product offering.”Known for its elevated silhouettes and custom-developed fabrics, Gold Hinge bridges performance and lifestyle with designs created for the woman who does it all. The Revolve launch represents a significant step in Gold Hinge’s broader retail expansion, strengthening alignment with its core demographic and opening new opportunities for engagement.The pieces are available in sizes XS-XL, with a price range of $38 - $89 USD. All styles will also be available on goldhinge.com, with new drops on Revolve rolling out monthly from February through April 2026. Campaign images are available here About Gold Hinge:Founded in 2018 by Katherine Watercutter, Gold Hinge is a premium athleticwear brand redefining fitness fashion. Born from Watercutter’s own difficulty finding stylish athletic apparel as a college athlete, the brand offers a range of elevated performance and lifestyle pieces including tennis dresses, tops, leggings, parachute pants, and outerwear crafted in buttery-soft, premium fabrics. Gold Hinge gained viral momentum during TikTok’s “RushTok” trend, earning over 40 million hashtag impressions and driving multi-million-dollar sales. Founder Katherine Watercutter was named to Forbes’ 2024 30 Under 30 list, and the brand has been worn by celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Cooper, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Alix Earle.

