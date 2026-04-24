SOJOS Expands Its Eco-Friendly Ocean Collection for Earth Day 2026 with New Styles and Sea Turtle Foundation Partnership

SOJOS Unveils 2026 Ocean Collection with Sustainable, Sea-Inspired Designs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOJOS, the global eyewear brand known for its fashion-forward and accessible designs, announces the expansion of its sustainable Ocean Collection, launching on Earth Day, April 22, 2026. Building on the success of its 2025 debut, the updated collection reinforces the brand’s commitment to environmentally responsible design while continuing to deliver trend-driven styles inspired by marine life.The 2026 Ocean Collection introduces three new silhouettes influenced by sea turtles, whale sharks, and sharks. Leading the assortment is the Sunlight S, a scaled-down version of one of the brand’s best-selling styles, designed for children ages 6–12 as well as adults seeking a smaller fit. Each pair is crafted using recycled materials, including repurposed plastics and discarded fishing nets, balancing durability with a more sustainable production approach.In tandem with the launch, SOJOS is partnering with the Sea Turtle Foundation to support ongoing marine conservation efforts. For every pair of sea turtle–inspired sunglasses sold, the brand will donate $1 to the organization, directly contributing to the protection of endangered sea turtles and their natural habitats.The initiative reflects SOJOS’s broader focus on creating products that merge style with purpose, while encouraging younger audiences to engage with environmental issues in an accessible way. Rooted in the brand’s ethos, “For Every Shade of You,” the Ocean Collection continues to celebrate personal expression alongside a commitment to more conscious design.For more information, visit https://www.sojosvision.com/ or follow @sojosvision on Instagram.About SOJOSSOJOS is a global eyewear brand recognized for its versatile, fashion-forward sunglasses designed to complement a range of face shapes, moods, and lifestyles. Blending contemporary style with accessible price points, the brand creates elevated, everyday eyewear with a focus on wearability and design.About the Sea Turtle FoundationThe Sea Turtle Foundation is an Australian nonprofit dedicated to protecting endangered sea turtles and their ocean habitats through conservation, research, and education initiatives.

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