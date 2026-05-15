Cupshe and JoJo Fletcher Set Sail Into a New Chapter With Their Most Personal Collection Yet

Cupshe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global fashion and swimwear brand Cupshe announces Set Sail , the newest collection in its ongoing collaboration with television personality and entrepreneur JoJo Fletcher . More than a seasonal release, Set Sail reflects a defining moment for both JoJo and Cupshe, shaped by growth, confidence, and evolution.The collection arrives during a transformative season in JoJo’s life following the birth of her daughter, Romy, in late 2025. Just months postpartum, JoJo stepped in front of the camera for the campaign, embracing what she describes as a new level of confidence and appreciation for her body.“Stepping in front of the camera just a few months postpartum felt incredibly vulnerable, but also really empowering,” said JoJo Fletcher. “I wanted to embrace this new chapter fully and celebrate what my body was able to do. Becoming a mom has made me feel more confident in myself than ever before, and I wanted this collection to reflect that feeling for other women too.”Set Sail is structured across two chapters that reflect different moments of summer. Chapter One, Summer at the Shore, explores a softer coastal mood through relaxed swimwear and effortless resort pieces. Chapter Two, Welcome to the Villa, debuts alongside Miami Swim Week and introduces a more elevated destination inspired direction designed for evenings, escapes, and statement moments.This marks the most involved creative collaboration between JoJo and Cupshe to date. As co designer, JoJo worked closely with the brand on silhouette direction, styling vision, and the overall creative point of view of the collection.Following motherhood, JoJo brought a sharper sense of clarity to fit and function, helping shape an expanded focus on fit, support, and wearability. The collection introduces expanded cup sizing from 32B through 42DD, reflecting growing demand for more supportive, fashion forward swimwear. Underwire bikini tops, sculpted one pieces, and adjustable silhouettes were designed to balance elevated styling with everyday wearability, particularly for women navigating changing bodies and evolving confidence.“What makes this partnership so meaningful is that it has never just been about creating another collection together. Over the years, we have really had the chance to witness each other’s growth, both personally and professionally, and I think that emotional connection is what makes this launch feel so authentic, emotional, and special.” said Jessie Han, AVP of Marketing at Cupshe.Across 24 swim styles and 12 resortwear pieces, Set Sail blends refined silhouettes with a relaxed sense of escape. Key swimwear styles include the With Intention Bikini Set, Well Traveled One Piece Swimsuit, Summer Rhythm Underwire Bikini Set, and About the Journey Bikini Set. Resortwear highlights include the With Intention Cover Up Maxi Dress, Late in Miami Maxi Dress, and On a Yacht Mini Dress.Set Sail launches with early access via app and subscribers on May 14 at 8AM PST, followed by the official web launch on May 15 at 8AM PST. Chapter Two releases May 29 at 5PM PST in tandem with Miami Swim Week. The collection will be available exclusively on a dedicated landing page on Cupshe.com in sizes XS through XXL.About CupsheFounded in 2015, Cupshe is a leading vacation fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women around the world. Consistently recognized as Amazon’s top-selling swim retailers for six consecutive years, the global e-commerce brand offers a diverse selection of elevated yet accessible swimwear and fashion designed to celebrate a wide range of body shapes and sizes. Committed to empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best, Cupshe continues to inspire confidence through quality, stylish pieces made for every vacation moment.

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