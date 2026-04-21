Cider Expands Beyond E-Commerce, Opening First Permanent Store at Los Angeles’ Original Farmers Market Next To The Grove

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cider , the global fashion brand known for its mood-driven collections and digital-first approach to community and design, announces the opening of its first permanent location at The Original Farmers Market next to The Grove in Los Angeles. The launch signals Cider’s official expansion into long-term brick-and-mortar experiences, marking a major milestone as the brand brings its online-native shopping experience into a permanent physical space.The store translates Cider’s digital identity into an exciting retail experience through its signature “Pick a Mood” concept. The space is organized across multiple distinct moods: Cute, Elegant and Free, alongside dedicated occasion-based categories including Vacation, Workwear, Essentials, Special Occasion, and Lingerie & Intimates.Paying homage to its new home at The Original Farmers Market, the brand will debut a Farmers Market–inspired collection, available in-store and globally online on April 17. The Original Farmers Market Collection will feature a playful assortment of food-inspired graphics, checkered prints, and handcrafted details such as crochet, embroidery, and linen textures across apparel, swim, and accessories.“We chose The Original Farmers Market because it’s one of the most vibrant and influential retail destinations in LA and even California,” said Fenco Lin, Co-Founder of Cider. “It brings together culture, energy, and everyday life in a way that truly reflects how our Cider community shops and lives. For our first store, we’re excited to create a space where people can not only discover Cider in person, but also feel inspired, relaxed, and connected to the brand.”From April 17 to 19, 2026, Cider celebrated its grand opening with a curated lineup of in-store moments designed for discovery and connection, from shareable photo experiences to exclusive gifts with purchase and limited Los Angeles–inspired giveaways.Extending beyond opening weekend, the brand will host “Cider Sundays,” a weekly series of community-led gatherings featuring collaborations with Los Angeles–based creators, neighborhood cafés and local businesses, alongside stylist-led Cider Club experiences that bring the #cidergang together IRL.The 7,800-square-foot retail space marks Cider’s first permanent store, opening at Los Angeles’ Original Farmers Market. As a key market and home base for the brand, Los Angeles provides a natural setting for this milestone, while the Farmers Market’s longstanding reputation as a hub of culture and community makes it an ideal destination to bring the Cider audience together in person.Following the brand’s Los Angeles debut, Cider plans to expand with a second retail location at Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose later this summer.The store officially opened April 17, 2026, and is located at 6333 W 3rd St, Ste P-20. The store will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. PST. The Original Farmers Market collection will be available online April 2nd, 2026. For updates, visit shopcider.com or follow @shopcider on Instagram. Store imagery can be found HERE About Cider:Founded in 2020, Cider is a global, trend-driven fashion brand reimagining online shopping by democratizing access to quality, affordable style. Born from a group of schoolmates who connected over Zoom with a shared vision for a new era of fashion, the brand draws inspiration from the bubbly, fun energy of its namesake drink. Known for translating viral social moments into everyday statement pieces, Cider operates on a data-driven, on-demand production model with less than 3% unsold inventory. The brand has cultivated a highly engaged global #cidergang community and has been worn by celebrities worldwide.About The Original Farmers Market at The Grove:The Original Farmers Market has been Los Angeles’ favorite gathering place since 1934. With more than 85 grocers, retailers, and restaurants—as well as year-round activities for the whole family—the Farmers Market is a beloved place for locals and one of the top tourist destinations in Los Angeles.

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