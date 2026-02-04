St Albans Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A2000796
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: February 4, 2026 / 0615
LOCATION: Interstate 89 MM 112 SB
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Christopher Rooney
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2023 Toyota Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled
INJURIES
V1 Passenger Dennis Rooney
Richford, VT
Age 42
SEAT BELT Yes
Hip Injury
HOSPITAL: NWMC
WEATHER: Light Snow
ROAD COND: Light Snow
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On February 4, 2026, at 0615 hours Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a single vehicle rollover on I89 near mile marker 112 south bound. Upon arrival it was determined that Christopher Rooney, age 38 of Richford, was driving south bound when he lost control due road conditions. His vehicle, a 2023 Toyota Tacoma, then slid into the median and rolled over. Passenger, Dennis Rooney, age 42 of Enosburg, suffered a hip injury and was transported to Northwestern Medical Center.
COURT ACTION: N
COURT DATE:
COURT:
LODGED – LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: N
