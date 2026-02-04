Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

                                                                                                      

CASE#: 26A2000796

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood                                                                         

STATION: St Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: February 4, 2026 / 0615

LOCATION: Interstate 89 MM 112 SB

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christopher Rooney

AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2023 Toyota Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

 

 

INJURIES

V1 Passenger Dennis Rooney

Richford, VT

Age 42

SEAT BELT Yes

Hip Injury

 

HOSPITAL: NWMC                        

WEATHER: Light Snow  

ROAD COND: Light Snow

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On February 4, 2026, at 0615 hours Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a single vehicle rollover on I89 near mile marker 112 south bound. Upon arrival it was determined that Christopher Rooney, age 38 of Richford, was driving south bound when he lost control due road conditions. His vehicle, a 2023 Toyota Tacoma, then slid into the median and rolled over. Passenger, Dennis Rooney, age 42 of Enosburg, suffered a hip injury and was transported to Northwestern Medical Center.

 

 

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE:                  

COURT:

LODGED – LOCATION:   

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

