St Albans Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 26A2000796 TROOPER: Andrew Underwood STATION: St Albans CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: February 4, 2026 / 0615 LOCATION: Interstate 89 MM 112 SB VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Christopher Rooney AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2023 Toyota Tacoma DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled INJURIES V1 Passenger Dennis Rooney Richford, VT Age 42 SEAT BELT Yes Hip Injury HOSPITAL: NWMC WEATHER: Light Snow ROAD COND: Light Snow SUMMARY OF CRASH: On February 4, 2026, at 0615 hours Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a single vehicle rollover on I89 near mile marker 112 south bound. Upon arrival it was determined that Christopher Rooney, age 38 of Richford, was driving south bound when he lost control due road conditions. His vehicle, a 2023 Toyota Tacoma, then slid into the median and rolled over. Passenger, Dennis Rooney, age 42 of Enosburg, suffered a hip injury and was transported to Northwestern Medical Center. COURT ACTION: N COURT DATE: COURT: LODGED – LOCATION: BAIL: MUG SHOT: N



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222) Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks (802)524-5993

