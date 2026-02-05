Norman Grant Honored With the 2026 Five Star Wealth Manager Award

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Equity Management Partners (IEMP) is proud to announce that Norman D. Grant, Managing Director of Grant Capital and a Partner of Integrated Equity Management Partners, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Five Star Wealth Manager Award in the Kansas City market. This recognition marks Norman’s second consecutive year receiving this distinguished honor.The Five Star Wealth Manager Award is a respected distinction within the financial services industry, recognizing wealth managers who demonstrate a strong commitment to client service, professional excellence, and industry knowledge. Norman’s continued recognition reflects his dedication to helping clients navigate complex financial decisions and pursue long-term financial goals through thoughtful, personalized strategies.“We are pleased to see Norman recognized for this well-earned achievement,” said Cammy Smith, CEO & President of Integrated Equity Management. “Norman’s leadership, experience, and client-first mindset exemplify the values of the IEM Partners network. His continued recognition reinforces the trust he has built with clients and peers alike.”Under Norman’s leadership, Grant Capital has remained a valued partner within the Integrated Equity Management Partners network, delivering customized wealth management strategies designed to align with clients’ unique financial objectives. His work continues to contribute to the strength and collaborative culture of IEMP.“It is truly an honor to be recognized again with the Five Star Wealth Manager Award,” said Norman Grant. “This recognition reflects the trust of our clients and the dedication of our team. I am grateful for the support of Integrated Equity Management Partners and remain committed to helping individuals and families plan confidently for their financial future.”About Integrated Equity ManagementIntegrated Equity Management, Inc. is a full-service wealth management firm serving more than 926 households with approximately $1.2 billion in assets under advisement*. IEM provides tailored financial planning and investment management services to clients across 46 states. As the parent company of Integrated Equity Management Partners, IEM is dedicated to empowering advisors while delivering thoughtful, client-centered financial solutions.*As of November 20242026 Five Star Wealth Manager Award, created by Five Star Professional. This award was issued on 01/01/2026 by Five Star Professional (FSP) for the time period 04/10/2025 through 10/01/2025. Fee paid for use of marketing materials. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. 2198 Kansas City-area wealth managers were considered for the award; 119 (5 % of candidates) were named 2026 Five Star Wealth Managers. The award is not indicative of an advisor’s future performance. Your experience may vary. For more information, visit www.fivestarprofessional.com Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Advisor.7900 International Drive, Suite 405, Bloomington, MN 55425.

