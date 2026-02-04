New Poll Shows Newcomer Jon Slavet a Solid Contender in Race for California Governor

With the Race Still Wide Open, Slavet Bests Political Insiders Calderon, Thurmond, Yee, and Mahan. Hilton Leads, Steyer Second.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new poll released today by respected pollster Justin Wallin of J Wallin Opinion Research shows that while the race for California Governor remains wide open, newcomer and business builder Jon Slavet is a serious contender with just four months until California chooses Governor Gavin Newsom’s replacement.

“Political newcomer Jon Slavet is right in the middle-of-the-pack, alongside longtime political players like Antonio Villaraigosa and Xavier Becerra, and even outperforming California political royalty Ian Calderon. While Hilton and Steyer sit atop this list of contenders, nobody breaks fifteen percent,” said Justin Wallin, who directed the poll.

The survey of 1000 California voters was conducted over the weekend and after San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan had entered the race. The survey listed the names and party registration of Steve Hilton, Tom Steyer, Chad Bianco, Eric Swalwell, Katie Porter, Antonio Villaraigosa, Xavier Becerra, Jon Slavet, Betty Yee, Matt Mahan, Tony Thurmond and Ian Calderon.

Slavet entered the race less than two months ago focused on addressing California’s most pressing issues. A proven business leader and civic entrepreneur delivering real results, Slavet’s experience and expertise comes from co-founding Guru.com and serving as CEO of Sentral.com, a leading provider of flexible and affordable housing in 19 cities across the country. He has created jobs, driven innovation, and unlocked economic growth across California. He is now the Co-Founder and Host of the State of Gold podcast, which takes a hard look at California’s failures and brings in expert voices to detail the common-sense, conservative reforms needed to reclaim the Golden State. A father of five, Slavet is passionate about reforming California’s broken education system and bringing costs down for California’s working families, so that the California dream of home ownership and safe communities becomes a reality.

“Jon Slavet is an attractive option for Republican, independent and even some Democrat voters,” continued Wallin. “The survey demonstrates he will attract voters and attention in this race and is a contrasting option to the more far-right options of Hilton and Bianco on the Republican side.”

A memo regarding the poll from J Wallin Opinion Research can be found here.

