Republican Jon Slavet Announces Campaign for Governor of California

Business Builder, Innovator & Father of Five Launches Campaign to Restore Confidence, Affordability, Opportunity, and our California Dream

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jon Slavet, a Republican businessman, innovator, and job creator who has spent his career building organizations and solving complex problems, today officially announced his candidacy for Governor of California. Jon pledged to bring his experience as a builder of jobs and businesses, putting Californians First and restoring confidence, affordability, opportunity, and our California Dream.

“Thirty years ago, I moved to what I still believe is the greatest state in the greatest nation on earth,” Slavet said. “My grandparents fled communist persecution in Ukraine and came to a country that gave them everything. My dad worked with a blue-collar mentality and taught me to be strong, hardworking, and compassionate. Those lessons shaped how I lead, with responsibility, service, and the courage to show up when life gets hard.”

The California government has failed to deliver for Californians.

“For years, Californians have paid more and gotten less,” Slavet said. “We’ve spent approximately $27 billion on homelessness, yet we still have around 25% of the nation’s homeless population. We spend over $100 billion every year on K–12 education, but our kids rank 33rd in reading and 38th in math. And $33 billion in climate taxes and fees have helped double our energy costs. The California Dream has slipped out of reach for too many families. I’m running for Governor because I believe in that dream and the greatness of Californians.”

A Builder’s Approach to Fixing What’s Broken

Jon Slavet has spent his career leading and scaling companies, creating hundreds of jobs, and helping organizations grow through both opportunity and crisis. Slavet’s priorities and goals are anchored around three defining missions:

Restore Affordability

Make everyday life affordable again by lowering the cost of gas, electricity, housing, and healthcare through increased supply, regulatory freezes, and putting Californians, not special interests, first.

Reignite Opportunity

Unleash the full potential of California’s innovators and entrepreneurs by ending suffocating red tape, reopening doors for small businesses, independent contractors, and gig workers, and creating pathways to good-paying jobs.

Rebuild Trust

Demand accountability, cut government waste, and run state government with the discipline and creativity that built successful companies, not the bureaucracy that created the problems Californians experience today.

A Vision Grounded in Principles, Family, and Service

Jon’s deep commitment to California’s future is shaped by being a father. “I didn’t expect to step into this arena,” Slavet said. “But when you’re a father of five, you raise your kids with principles. You teach them that if you’re going to complain about something, you’d better be willing to fix it. That’s why I’m running.”

About Jon Slavet

Jon Slavet is the grandson of Ukrainian immigrants who fled communist oppression with nothing. After college, he moved from Massachusetts to chase the California Dream, building pioneering companies, creating hundreds of jobs, and generating tremendous economic value. He is the co-founder and host of the widely followed State of Gold podcast, where he brings together civic leaders, industry experts, and reformers to spotlight real solutions for California. Jon and his wife Dee reside in Palo Alto and are the parents of five children.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.