CA Governor GOP Candidate Jon Slavet Calls for Immediate Pullback of ICE Operations in Wake of Minnesota Tragedy

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Republican gubernatorial candidate Jon Slavet today issued the following statement regarding the recent ICE-related fatal shootings in Minnesota:

“Americans watching the tragic events in Minnesota are rightly shaken. Federal immigration agents operating in Minneapolis have been involved in fatal shootings, including the death of an ICU nurse caught in the chaos of a federal operation. This is unacceptable, and it is not what effective, constitutional public safety looks like.

“Our country has always relied on a simple principle: the federal government must secure our borders, but it must do so with restraint, clarity, and respect for the lives and liberties of the people it serves. What we’ve witnessed in Minnesota represents the opposite, an escalation of force, a breakdown in coordination, and a level of federal overreach that has put Americans in the line of fire.

“As Governor, I will always stand for law and order, but also for limited government, accountability, and the protection of every individual in our state. Governors, Republican and Democrat, should demand an immediate pullback of ICE and related federal enforcement operations that are endangering communities. These actions should not continue until there is complete transparency, full investigation, and strict coordination with local authorities.

“Public safety begins at home. It is the duty of states to keep communities secure. Local law enforcement knows our neighborhoods, our residents, and the realities on the ground. They must be empowered to take the lead, maintain order, and protect the public while federal agencies operate within clear boundaries and under proper oversight.

“America solves problems best when we follow the principles: unity, prudence, respect for human dignity, and cooperation between levels of government, not federal occupation of our cities.

“I am calling on governors across the country to put people first.

“Demand a pause. Demand accountability. Restore the balance between federal authority and state responsibility. And above all, protect the lives and rights of every individual in your state.”

Jon Slavet is a Republican candidate for Governor of California, a businessman, and the host of the State of Gold podcast. He has built companies in California from the ground up including Guru.com and Sentral, created jobs, and helped deliver housing and opportunity for thousands of Californians.

As a father of five raising his family in California, Slavet is focused on uniting Californians around the urgent need to restore affordability, lower costs, and bring discipline back to Sacramento. He argues that California’s challenges are government made and can be fixed with better leadership and practical policies.

