Heart health research from MVP

New research study uncovers gene for heart muscle disease

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States—and that it can often be prevented? At VA’s Million Veteran Program (MVP), we’re using information from Veterans in our program to study the detection, prevention and treatment of heart disease.

New study uncovers genetic basis for heart muscle disease common in individuals of African ancestry

A new 2025 study used MVP data to uncover a genetic basis for dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), a leading cause of heart failure that is twice as common in Black individuals as in white individuals. Researchers found a common gene variant that raises the risk of DCM. They discovered that this single mutation may be as important to DCM risk as high blood pressure. This study used genetic information from over 95,000 MVP participants of African ancestry, including nearly 2,000 Veterans with DCM. This finding could lead to a new screening test for risk of heart disease in people of African ancestry.

“This is exactly why MVP was established—to include Veterans from diverse backgrounds so we could identify important genetic drivers of disease that would otherwise be missed,” said Dr. Mike Gaziano, MVP principal investigator. “It’s remarkable that a gene variant this common and impactful could remain undiscovered for so long and it’s gratifying to see MVP helping to close that gap.”

Researchers have also used MVP data to create a much-improved genetic risk score to predict coronary artery disease, a condition where the heart’s arteries become narrowed or blocked. This new tool works across people of African, European, Hispanic and South Asian ancestry. This finding could lead to better prevention and treatment strategies for coronary artery disease.

VA thanks the more than one million Veterans in MVP who made these findings possible. All Veterans are invited to join MVP today.

Small, heart-healthy, nutrition tips for big impact

MVP is committed to using its research to help Veterans lead healthier lives. MVP researchers discovered that Veterans who reported eating chocolate, yogurt, and whole nuts had better cardiovascular outcomes than Veterans who did not report eating these foods. If you’re looking to improve your heart health, go ahead and indulge in that square of chocolate—and regularly enjoy a serving of yogurt and small handful of nuts.

Keep in touch with the Million Veteran Program!

Visit MVP to read the latest research, access your MVP Participant Dashboard, or join MVP today. Questions? Call us at 866-441-6075.