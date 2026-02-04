Training for Greece, dedicating a marathon to VA

An Air Force Veteran prepares for a marathon in Greece while continuing his recovery from a spinal cord injury

Air Force Veteran Auston Duncan is training for a marathon in Greece as he continues recovering from a spinal cord injury. He plans to dedicate the race to VA as a way of saying thank you.

“If not for VA’s support and commitment, I’m not sure where I would be,” Duncan said. “I’m not sure I’d even be alive.”

World record attempt

Duncan is training for the 43rd Athens Marathon, “The Authentic,” which follows the historic route from Marathon to Athens. The marathon will also serve as a Guinness World Record attempt.

The injury

At the time of the injury, Duncan was serving on active duty in the Air Force. The injury happened during his first time snowboarding at Keystone Mountain in Colorado.

He flew off a hill, fell about 30 feet and landed in the trees. The fall fractured his T8 and T9 vertebrae, broke 2 ribs and punctured a lung.

Relearning movement

After his injury, Duncan was sent to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colo., which specializes in spinal cord injury rehabilitation.

Early sessions focused on control and coordination, including exercises such as moving a ball around his body while seated. By the end of his stay, Duncan was walking up and down a short flight of stairs.

“A part of me will always be with Craig,” he said, of the hospital.

Finding structure with VA

Duncan left Craig Hospital in February 2022.

Without the structure of rehabilitation, his recovery slowed. He struggled mentally and emotionally while learning to live with a life-altering injury without constant support.

He describes that period as the hardest part of his recovery.

“I needed help getting my life reorganized and figuring out what mattered again,” he shared.

He left active duty in 2023. That same year, he enrolled in VA health care. He began receiving care through the Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Clinic at VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, and started working with a counselor and a primary care provider.

“No matter our circumstances or our past, we’re more capable than we think,” he added. “New doors open when we stay open to change.”

He hopes finishing the race shows others what’s possible, with or without an injury.

If you need help

Veterans in crisis can call 988 and select 1, text 838255 or chat online to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.

Support is free, confidential and available 24/7. Enrolled Veterans can talk with their VA care team about mental health and suicide prevention services.