Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,298 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,990 in the last 365 days.

Calif. Justices Revive 'Unreadable' Arbitration Agreement Suit

(Subscription required) In a 6-1 decision, the California Supreme Court clarified on Monday that courts must “closely scrutinize the terms of difficult-to-read contracts for unfairness or one-sidedness,” but the “illegibility”—font size, placement, prominence, etc.—of agreements do not themselves indicate that it is unconscionable.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Calif. Justices Revive 'Unreadable' Arbitration Agreement Suit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.