Calif. Justices Revive 'Unreadable' Arbitration Agreement Suit

(Subscription required) In a 6-1 decision, the California Supreme Court clarified on Monday that courts must “closely scrutinize the terms of difficult-to-read contracts for unfairness or one-sidedness,” but the “illegibility”—font size, placement, prominence, etc.—of agreements do not themselves indicate that it is unconscionable.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.