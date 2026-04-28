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Butte County 5th graders to try mock criminal case on Law Day

The Butte County Superior Court will recognize Law Day on Friday, May 1, with an Elementary School Mock Trial Program at the North Butte County Courthouse in Chico. Two local 5th-grade classes will participate in a theater-style mock trial of a criminal case using a script written by Chico High School students.

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Butte County 5th graders to try mock criminal case on Law Day

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