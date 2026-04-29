SCOTUS just struck another blow to the Voting Rights Act. What it means for California

The ruling allows states or courts to design voting districts in order to protect racial minorities. But that may not be the case in California, where minority populations are not concentrated in hotly contested congressional district and might not be greatly affected by the decision.

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