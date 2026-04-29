[U.S.] Supreme Court says antiabortion center can fight subpoena for donors’ names

The Supreme Court held unanimously on Wednesday that a chain of faith-based antiabortion pregnancy centers can mount a federal court challenge to a subpoena for its donors that it claims is part of an intimidation campaign by New Jersey officials hostile to its views on abortion.

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