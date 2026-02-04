Commentary | This is how restorative justice heals lives

The defendants, who were all 19 years old at the time, were initially charged with felony assault. As part of a plea agreement for a reduced sentence, they agreed to participate in a gun violence prevention program and engage in LGBTQ+ community education. This restorative justice approach focused on accountability, healing and connection, rather than punishment alone.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.