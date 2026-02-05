ACASS Onboards MySky Spend, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Financial Transparency and Information Access

ACASS and MySky Working Session

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACASS onboarded and launched the MySky Spend Management platform on January 1st, 2026, reinforcing its commitment to technological innovation in business aviation, financial transparency, and client access to information. The initial rollout covered ACASS operations in Canada with a planned extension across the company’s Irish fleet as the next phase of deployment.The MySky Spend platform enables customized, owner-specific visibility, improved communication flows, and reduced manual processes allowing teams to operate more efficiently while delivering clearer, more timely insights to customers.The implementation followed a structured, process-driven approach. MySky worked closely with ACASS to connect scheduling and accounting systems, map information and approval flows, and introduce automation to streamline spend management. Drawing on experience across more than 1,500 aircraft globally, MySky applied proven industry best practices to support a scalable and future-proof setup. Throughout the onboarding, MySky’s dedicated Customer Success team worked closely with ACASS to ensure smooth and efficient implementation, combining hands-on support, deep industry expertise, and tailored guidance, positioning MySky as a long-term partner, beyond a software provider.“Trust and strong relationships with our aircraft owners are the foundation of successful aircraft management . Our clients entrust us not only with valuable assets, but with their safety, and we approach that responsibility with the highest level of care in every decision we make. MySky lets us deliver unparalleled transparency and insight, giving owners real-time visibility into how their aircraft is managed and operated, how costs are controlled, and how we continuously optimize performance and return on investment.” Derek Holter, Vice President of Operations, ACASS.“ACASS sets the standard for how forward-thinking operators should approach technology. This is not just about deploying software, it’s about rethinking how financial data, processes, and people work together. By combining real operational data with deep industry expertise and a dedicated customer success approach, we’re helping ACASS deliver greater transparency and control to aircraft owners, while building a foundation that scales.” Jean De Looz, COO Global Saas at MySky.About MySkyMySky is the leading AI-powered financial platform for business aviation. From budget optimization to smart procurement, tax compliance, and quoting, MySky empowers operators, owners, and advisors with unmatched visibility and control. Built on real data. Backed by aviation expertise. Designed for results. Headquartered in Montreal , Canada, with offices and representatives worldwide, ACASS is a global provider of best-in-class business aviation support services, including aircraft sales, aircraft management, crew staffing and charter with air operator certificates for Canada (C), Ireland (EJ), and the Republic of San Marino (T7).

