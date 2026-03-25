ACASS to Exhibit for the First Time at AERO Friedrichshafen 2026

Montreal-based ACASS Team

It’s important to explore new and vibrant shows to expand our networking and branding within the industry.” — Andre Khury, CEO

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACASS is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting for the first time at AERO Friedrichshafen in Germany from April 22–25, 2026, marking another step in the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the global business aviation community.Over the past several years, AERO Friedrichshafen has grown significantly in both size and influence. The event now attracts more than 40,000 attendees over four days, bringing together aviation professionals, manufacturers, operators, and service providers from around the world.The show’s dedicated Business Aviation Dome has become an increasingly important meeting point for industry stakeholders.ACASS’s participation reflects a broader strategic shift toward regional industry events, which continue to demonstrate strong business development and networking opportunities.“It’s important to explore new and vibrant shows to expand our networking and branding within the industry,” said ACASS CEO Andre Khury . “Events like AERO Friedrichshafen provide valuable opportunities to make new connections and strengthen existing relationships.”ACASS maintains an active presence at global aviation-related shows and events throughout the year, participating in approximately 42 annually.“Business aviation remains a relationship-driven industry,” said Khury. “Meeting in person and connecting at a human level remains one of the most powerful tools in building trust and long-term partnerships. We consistently see positive outcomes from these personal connections.”ACASS invites attendees to visit the team during the show in the Aero Business Aviation Dome (Stand #13) to learn more about its aircraft management, sales & acquisition and charter services and discuss potential opportunities for collaboration.To schedule a meeting during AERO Friedrichshafen, please contact:+1 514 636-1099info@acass.com

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