COINPAYMENTS partners with ACASS to enable business aviation crypto payments Citation X available for charter

Today, we embark on the next leg of our journey as we enable cryptocurrency as a payment method as part of our lasting commitment to being at the forefront of business aviation.” — Andre Khury, CEO

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COINPAYMENTS, a leading global digital payment gateway, today announces its partnership with ACASS, the full service, global business aviation solutions provider, to introduce cryptocurrency as a payment method.The partnership will begin its rollout in Europe from January 2026, with COINPAYMENTS’ proprietary invoicing feature available to ACASS’ charter clients, enabling them to make seamless crypto payments via a secure transaction link.The partnership comes in direct response to the growing demand from the private aviation industry to enable fast and seamless payments for the high value transactions companies like ACASS facilitate. With fiat currencies, large payments are not possible at speed, limiting the level of service businesses in the space can offer to their customers.Leveraging COINPAYMENTS’ gateway, which supports multiple cryptocurrencies, ACASS will bypass this with the ability to offer a payment solution that can facilitate large transactions faster than traditional payments methods. This is essential for being able to deliver on quick-turnaround charter client requests.The partnership will also strengthen relationships with ACASS’ customer base by offering a payment method that is continuing to gain regard amongst high-net worth clients.Ali Rafi, CEO of COINPAYMENTS, said: “This partnership deepens our ties with the private aviation market and reflects the growing demands of corporate executives who need to get to meetings across the globe, fast. For last-minute and urgent travel arrangements, traditional payments methods are a barrier due to the processing delays they incur.“Instant digital payments, on the other hand, are the solution. By providing flexible solutions, we are supporting ACASS to deliver the speed, security and reliability today’s business travellers expect. By enabling digital payments via stablecoins, the most efficient method for rapid, frictionless settlement, we ensure clients can act decisively without operational delays. Collaborating with a brand of ACASS’ calibre demonstrates how next-generation payment technology can elevate the experience for aviation clients and businesses worldwide.”COINPAYMENTS entered the private aviation market with its landmark deal with Jetcraft in May 2025, with this partnership further solidifying its position as the leading digital payment gateway for the private aviation sector. Andre Khury , President and CEO at ACASS said: “Three decades ago ACASS began as a humble flight crew staffing company. Today, we embark on the next leg of our journey as we enable cryptocurrency as a payment method as part of our lasting commitment to being at the forefront of business aviation. While commercial aviation continues to recover from its pandemic slowdown, private and business aviation has only gained popularity. Together with COINPAYMENTS, ACASS will be able to provide a greater level of service to our client base, one that values safety and speed.”ENDSAbout COINPAYMENTSCOINPAYMENTS is a global cryptocurrency payment gateway that enables businesses and consumers to send, receive and manage digital currencies easily and securely. Founded in 2013, the company has processed over $50 billion in crypto transactions, serving more than 250,000 merchants and 1 million wallet users worldwide.COINPAYMENTS.netAbout ACASSFounded in 1994, ACASS is a global provider of best-in-class business aviation support services, including aircraft sales, flight crew staffing, charter, and aircraft management, with air operator certificates for Canada (C), Ireland (EJ), and the Republic of San Marino (T7). ACASS is headquartered in Montreal with regional presence across the globe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.