Inspect Point and Dyne Fire Protection Labs Launch Partnership to Bring Integrated Sprinkler Testing Workflow

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspect Point , the leading SaaS platform for fire and life safety inspection, testing, and compliance, today announced its partnership with Dyne Fire Protection Labs , an NFPA Global Solutions company and independent fire sprinkler testing laboratory. Their integrated solution will connect sprinkler sampling and lab testing with inspection workflows, enabling fire protection contractors to manage the entire process — from field sampling to test results and documentation — directly within Inspect Point.“Sprinkler testing is critical to safety and compliance, but historically it has involved spreadsheets, disconnected tracking systems, and administrative overhead,” said Pat Doyle, CEO and co-founder at Inspect Point. “By integrating Dyne’s trusted testing services with Inspect Point’s inspection and documentation workflow, we’re empowering contractors to execute sampling, manage results, and maintain compliance more efficiently and confidently.”A Complete, Connected Testing WorkflowThe new integration allows contractors to initiate sprinkler sampling from within Inspect Point’s platform, track submitted materials, and associate test results with inspection records and building histories. Contractors no longer need to reconcile multiple systems or manually import results — a breakthrough for operations and compliance documentation.Fast, Reliable Lab Results with Simplified LogisticsDyne provides reliable laboratory testing with industry-recognized turnaround times, supporting contractors with:- Test reports returned in five business days or less- Free sample kits and shipping (in the contiguous U.S.)- Professional, independent lab testing trusted across the fire protection industry“Our goal is to remove friction from sprinkler testing and help contractors spend more time on meaningful safety work,” said Grant Lobdell, President, Dyne Fire Protection Labs. “Integrating with Inspect Point lets teams keep sampling and results where they manage inspections and compliance, improving consistency and reducing administrative drag.”A Step Toward Digital Compliance and Field-to-Office ContinuityThe combined solution supports tighter connections between onsite inspection activity, lab testing, and documented compliance. Contractors benefit from:- Centralized sample tracking and results association- Reduced rework and improved documentation quality- Faster handoff from field crews to office staff and compliance managersTo learn more about the partnership, click here or visit https://www.inspectpoint.com/partners/dyne-fire-protection-labs/

