Inspect Point Announces Integration with FireCAD, Unifying Fire & Life Safety Design and Inspection

Inspect Point, the leading cloud-based fire inspection software, announces their integration with FireCAD, the CAD solution built for fire alarm system design.

By bringing FireCAD and Inspect Point together, we’re giving customers a seamless path from drawing to device lists, scheduling, and asset tracking—without manual work in spreadsheets or double entry.” — Padraic Doyle, CEO of Inspect Point

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspect Point , the leading cloud-based fire protection software for the fire and life safety industry, today announced their integration with FireCAD , the CAD solution purpose-built for fire alarm system design. Following Inspect Point’s acquisition of FireCAD earlier this year, the combined team has been building this integration to better serve the fire and life safety industry by seamlessly connecting design and field operations. The integration allows contractors to move from device layout to inspection — in a single click.“Fire protection teams have told us for years that the handoff from design to inspection is a major source of delay and rework,” said Pat Doyle, Co-Founder and CEO at Inspect Point. “By bringing FireCAD and Inspect Point together, we’re giving customers a seamless path from drawing to device lists, scheduling, and asset tracking — without manual work in spreadsheets or double entry.”“With this integration, the data you design with is the data your field teams inspect against,” said Anthony Conte, V.P. of Engineering at FireCAD. “That single source of truth increases accuracy, speeds up project timelines, and improves compliance documentation.”What the integration delivers:- One-Click Sync from Design to Inspection: Device data created in FireCAD — type, make, model, address, and zone — syncs instantly with Inspect Point to generate inspection-ready device lists, schedule work, and track assets.- No Manual Re-Entry: Eliminate spreadsheets and file imports. Data flows securely between systems, saving hours of administrative time and reducing transcription errors.- Single Source of Truth: From design through inspection and service, inspectors, technicians, and project managers operate from the same verified dataset.- Faster Handoffs & Revenue Capture - Start inspections sooner, complete projects faster, and keep revenue moving with a connected workflow across design and field operations.Availability:The Inspect Point × FireCAD integration is available to customers starting today. Existing Inspect Point and FireCAD users can contact their account representative to enable the connection.For more information, click here About Inspect PointInspect Point is a cloud-based solution that supports fire and life safety professionals in their mission to make the world more secure. The web-based backend and a powerful mobile application enable companies to run their entire business from inspection to collection with one platform. Featuring a library of built-in NFPA, ULC, AES, Joint Commission, DNV, and hundreds of regional backflow forms, Inspect Point is the most comprehensive fire protection platform on the market today. As technology advances, Inspect Point will support the fire protection industry each step of the way.About FireCADFireCAD, powered by Inspect Point, is a modern CAD solution built specifically for fire protection design teams, enabling fast layout, clean documentation, and submission-ready deliverables. FireCAD’s symbol libraries, smart annotations, and export tools help designers produce accurate, professional plans with speed and consistency. Learn more at getfirecad.com.For media inquiries, please contact marketing@inspectpoint.com.

