INSPECT POINT LAUNCHES THE INDUSTRY’S FIRST AI-POWERED CO-PILOT SPECIFIC TO FIRE & LIFE SAFETY - INSPECTION ASSISTANT

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspect Point, the innovative fire protection software platform, today announced the launch of Inspection Assistant , an AI-powered copilot that helps technicians complete inspections faster and with greater accuracy, while giving reviewers and managers the tools to approve, package, and submit reports with confidence. Inspection Assistant is the industry’s first embedded AI tool and the first product in Inspect Point’s growing suite of embedded AI capabilities for fire and life safety contractors.Inspection Assistant works inside the Inspect Point workflow to guide technicians through inspections, cleaning up inspection notes, and surfacing potential anomalies before they become rework. It doesn’t replace employees, it empowers them — technicians still control the report output and can accept or reject suggestions. For office teams, it highlights only what needs attention instead of requiring granular manual review; accelerating approvals and submission to customers and Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs).“Our mission is simple: help contractors do more high-quality work with the team they already have,” said Pat Doyle, CEO and Co-Founder of Inspect Point. “Inspection Assistant brings the power of AI right into the inspection flow — catching issues earlier, reducing truck rolls, and helping teams submit compliant reports on time.”Key capabilities:- Auto-QA that flags incomplete fields, inconsistencies, and out-of-range readings — before the tech leaves the site.- Guided inspection flows with inline code/context tips to support accurate data capture across varied systems and buildings.- Anomaly detection that helps identify missed deficiencies and suspect readings based on historical data.- Exception-only review for office teams, plus change highlighting and bulk-suggested fixes to speed approvals.- Manager dashboards and alerts for throughput, quality, and coaching insights.Inspection Assistant is integrated into the broader Inspect Point platform to streamline the full lifecycle from inspection to collection — helping contractors convert accurate findings into timely follow-ups and revenue.“We partnered with Inspect Point early on because we believe Inspection Assistant will help our team work more efficiently by catching inaccuracies or anomalies in our reporting and increase consistency with our reports. [Inspection Assistant] will reduce time spent on manual review in the office and help us get the reports to our customers quicker. We’re looking forward to having more streamlined inspections in the field and consistent accuracy of our reports to provide to our customers.” — Rick Coghlan, Senior Technician, Douglas Fire Safety Systems Ltd.Live Webinar:Join the Inspect Point team on Thursday, October 9th at 1pm EST to hear from CEO and Co-Founder, Pat Doyle, CSO and Co-Founder, Drew Slocum, and VP of Product, Jess Groff, as they:- Unpack how AI is already changing fire protection — and where it’s headed next.- Demonstrate real use cases: third-party LLM tactics + embedded AI in proposals, inspections, and scheduling.- Preview what’s available now, what’s coming soon, and how we ensure trust and data safeguards in every release.Click here to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PPuVUAkRQBeC-d6waCboPQ Availability:Inspection Assistant is available beginning October 1, 2025, as part of Inspect Point AI. Existing customers can contact their Customer Success Manager or click here to activate , and new customers can request a demo here About Inspect Point:Inspect Point is powered by AI to support fire and life safety professionals in their mission to make the world more secure. The web-based backend and a powerful mobile application enable companies to run their entire business from inspection to collection with one platform. Featuring a library of built-in NFPA & UL-C templates, Inspect Point is the most powerful fire protection platform on the market today. As technology advances, Inspect Point will support the fire protection industry each step of the way.

