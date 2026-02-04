Traffic Alert - Swanton

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Swanton has both lanes obstructed in the area of Woodshilll Rd / St Albans Rd, Swanton due to a traffic incident.

This incident is expected to last for 40 Minutes. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.