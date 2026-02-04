Join MDC for the Great Backyard Bird Count Feb. 14 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Love is in the air, and so are the birds. Birdwatching is not only an enjoyable activity, but it can also contribute valuable data to scientific research.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host the Great Backyard Bird Count from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14 at Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way in Springfield.

Join volunteer naturalists in the nature center’s Wildlife Viewing Area to learn how to participate in the annual Great Backyard Bird Count. Members from the Greater Ozarks Audubon Society will also be in attendance to share more about their organization.

This local event runs in conjunction with the Global Bird Count, which will take place Feb. 13-16. The global project encourages folks to spend time in their favorite places watching birds and report their observations.

Contributing to the bird count can take as little as 15 minutes and helps scientists better understand and protect birds around the world, according to BirdCount.org.

This event is open to all ages. No registration is required.

Learn more at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214864

To discover more events hosted by Springfield Conservation Nature Center, call 417-888-4237, or visit mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/springfield-conservation-nature-center.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.