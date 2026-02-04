Delaware Grocery Initiative Applications Open Feb. 20th

Dover, Del. – The Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) is announcing that the application period for the Delaware Grocery Initiative and First State Food System Program (DGI/FSFSP) will open Feb. 20, 2026. The goal is to increase access to healthy, affordable foods in food deserts as well as areas at risk of becoming food deserts in Delaware.

A total of $700,000 in grant funding is available to Delaware farmers; small, community and independent grocery retailers, including those offering culturally diverse foods; food banks; food pantries; and other food supply chain businesses and organizations. Awarded funds may be used to support operations, capital expenses, equipment purchases, and other projects that expand supply chain capacity and strengthen collaboration among community partners.

This funding is designed to meet operators where they are, reduce barriers to participation, and expand access to healthy and culturally relevant food across Delaware,” said DSB Director CJ Bell. “As we continue to refine and scale this program, our focus remains on ensuring food access is not determined by zip code.”

The DGI/FSFSP, championed by Senator Darius Brown (D – New Castle, Wilmington, Edgemoor), is administered through partnership between the Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) the Delaware Council on Farm & Food Policy (The Council).The Council launched FSFSP in 2022 and in 2024 the program was adopted through legislation sponsored by Senator Brown, establishing the DGI.

“By making funds available directly to farmers and food supply chain operators we have the opportunity to target specific gaps,” said Council Chair Nancy Staisey. “This means we continue to build capacity across our food system and improve food security for Delawareans in urban and rural communities.”

“The growing, diverse demography of our state requires new economic investments that support our multiethnic small businesses, entrepreneurs, farmers, and other partners to bring fresh produce to underserved communities. This grant funding is critical to addressing food insecurity and ensuring that all Delawareans can access healthy, high-quality food options,” said Senator Darius Brown. “The opening of the 2026 grant application window represents an important step in our ongoing effort to remove barriers and ensure our neighbors can meet their basic needs, while reminding us that opportunity lives here in Delaware.”

To learn more about the process of applying, changes to this year’s application, eligibility criteria, and important deadlines,

Changes to this year’s program include increased funding, a scaled funding model, similar to what was used for the Fall 2025 EDGE Grant Competition, and an improved online portal for applying.

Applicants must request funding for a project that can be completed no later than December 31, 2026. All grant applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2026.

For more information on the program as well as access the application, go to de.gov/foodgrant. For questions, contact DSB at business@delaware.gov.

This round of funding is Cycle 5 of the program.

