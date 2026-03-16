Public Advocate Names New Deputy and Key Staff to Strengthen Consumer Advocacy

The Delaware Division of the Public Advocate (DPA) is pleased to announce that Samantha Hajek has been selected as Deputy Public Advocate. Hajek will help build capacity across all of DPA’s efforts on behalf of utility consumers, with a particular focus on overseeing consumer complaint investigations, expanding public, stakeholder, and legislative outreach, and increasing DPA’s policy capacity.

Hajek brings nearly a decade of regulatory and public policy experience to the role. She previously served as Ombudsman for the Delaware Public Service Commission for more than eight years, where she managed complex consumer utility complaints and served as a key liaison among regulators, utilities, lawmakers, and the public. Earlier in her career, Hajek served as a legislative aide in the Delaware State Senate and worked in advertising for the Delaware State News. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilmington University and resides in Frederica with her husband, Jason, and their son, Rhett.

DPA has also filled open positions and added new staff members whose work will support the office’s utility oversight, consumer advocacy, consumer protection, regional engagement, and policy capacity.

Andrea Maucher, a Regulatory Policy Administrator, holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Delaware and a Master of Business Administration from Wilmington University. She served with DPA for more than 14 years, following 9 years at the Delaware Public Service Commission, where she worked on regulatory issues involving electric and natural gas utilities as well as water and wastewater services. Earlier in her career, she was an Environmental Scientist with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control within the Division of Air Quality. Prior to entering public service, she worked in the private sector coordinating hazardous waste transportation and disposal and supporting environmental remediation projects. Across these roles, she has developed extensive expertise in environmental compliance and utility regulation in support of Delaware consumers.

Keith Carvalho, a Public Utility Analyst, brings more than two decades of federal service and expertise in energy acquisition. Carvalho spent over 22 years with the U.S. Department of Defense, including 17 years as a contracting officer specializing in energy acquisition. He holds a B.Sc. in Microbiology, an M.S. in Environmental Biology, and an MBA in Management. In his new role, he will apply his technical and analytical background to advance the interests of Delaware’s utility customers.

Anna Bautista, a Public Utility Analyst, joins the team with a strong background in the manufacturing sector. She previously worked as a Reliability Engineer at Unilever and completed an internship with Eli Lilly and Company. In addition to her private-sector experience, she has worked in the public sector as an analyst for the Puerto Rican Permit Management Office. She earned her B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 2022 and holds a certification in Project Management. Bautista brings valuable technical expertise and a data-driven approach to process improvement that will help advance work on behalf of Delaware ratepayers.

Together, these additions strengthen DPA’s ability to advocate for fair utility rates, protect consumer interests, and ensure that Delaware residents have a strong voice in regulatory and policy decisions affecting essential utility services.