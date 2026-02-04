Work Begins on Prince Albert Complex Needs Facility

CANADA, February 4 - Released on February 4, 2026

Renovation work is starting on a new Complex Needs Facility (CNF) in Prince Albert to help individuals who are intoxicated and exhibiting behaviors that present a danger to themselves or to others.

The Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement will soon begin interior demolition at the site on 9th Street East.

“The Complex Needs Facility is a safe space for individuals who are struggling with addiction and actively posing a threat to themselves or those around them,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. “The Government of Saskatchewan has been working with the City of Prince Albert to bring this facility to the community. I am confident that it will connect more people to the services they need to help them on a path to recovery.”

"Strengthening community safety means ensuring people in crisis have a place where they can receive proper care," Community Safety Minister Michael Weger said. "This facility will support police in their work and provide a safer, more effective response for everyone involved."

"We are grateful to the province, not only for their support but for seeing a critical area of concern for our city," Prince Albert Mayor Bill Powalinsky said. "The Complex Needs Facility will be a powerful tool for interrupting the cycles of addictions and mental health crisis that we see in our community. Up until now the onus for keeping the most vulnerable safe has fallen on our emergency services, who are not always equipped to deal with long-term challenges of this nature. Having a secure, health-focused facility where people can receive care for up to 24-hours before moving on to further treatment and services will be a huge step-forward for Prince Albert."

The CNF will have dedicated on-site health care professionals and security personnel to provide care for up to 15 individuals in crisis.

Only police will be able to bring individuals to the CNF under The Summary Offences Procedures Act.

Individuals brought to the facility will be monitored for up to 24 hours for the negative effects of drug and/or alcohol intoxication. Clients are connected to services and/or supports after their stay to support longer-term recovery.

Concept Plus Architecture and Engineering Inc. has been awarded the contract to design the new Prince Albert CNF. The next step will be to award the contract for construction. Work is also underway to find an appropriate organization to operate the new CNF.

The Prince Albert CNF is expected to begin operating this summer.

The City of Prince Albert will hold an information night on February 10th to share details about work on the project.

The Prince Albert CNF will be similar to the facilities already successfully operating in Regina and Saskatoon. More than 4,800 patients have been admitted to those facilities.

