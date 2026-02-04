Strong Showing of Saskatchewan Finalists at National Indigenous Tourism Awards

CANADA, February 4 - Released on February 4, 2026

Indigenous tourism operators will be representing Saskatchewan on a national stage at the 2026 Indigenous Tourism Awards in Edmonton, Alberta. This year marks the highest number of finalists for the province since 2018 with four finalists, announced by the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) on January 20:

miska Tourism, Exceptional Cultural Experience Award; Wanuskewin Heritage Park, Indigenous Destination Development Award;

Wanuskewin Heritage Park, Outstanding Staff Person Award (Breanna Tait); and

Dakota Dunes Resort, New Operator or Business that Launched a New Experience.

"The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes the importance of the Indigenous tourism industry in the province and how it creates meaningful economic opportunities for Indigenous entrepreneurs and communities," Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Alana Ross said. "With growing demand from domestic and international travellers, these experiences contribute to Saskatchewan's visitor economy. This number of finalists speaks to the strength of Indigenous attractions and how they contribute to the success of the province's tourism industry."

"The Indigenous tourism industry offers an array of authentic cultural experiences across the province that promote education and support reconciliation," Tourism Saskatchewan CEO Jonathan Potts said. "Our organization extends heartfelt congratulations to these deserving finalists who are proudly representing our province."

The Indigenous Tourism Awards are presented annually by ITAC to recognize the best in the industry. Nominees must be majority Indigenous-owned or operated.

The awards will be presented on the final night of the International Indigenous Tourism Conference held in Edmonton, Alberta on February 19, 2026. For a complete list of the 2026 Indigenous Tourism Award finalists, visit: indigenoustourism.ca.

