Exhibit Art Realities: Showcasing Saskatchewan's Vibrant History and Art During Archives Week 2026

CANADA, February 4 - Released on February 4, 2026

Saskatchewan's vibrant and creative history takes center stage during the celebration of Archives Week 2026. This year, Archives week runs from Sunday, February 1 to Saturday, February 7. This annual event shines a spotlight on the vital work of archives across the province in preserving and sharing the stories that have shaped Saskatchewan's identity.

To celebrate Archives Week 2026, the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan is partnering with SK Arts and the University of Regina Dr. John Archer Library and Archives to present Art Realities, a public exhibition open from February 4 to July 31, 2026. This exhibit will feature artwork and archival records from six Saskatchewan artists including Victor Cicansky and Russel Yuristy. View rarely seen artwork while listening to the artists themselves describe their personal journeys.

"The Provincial Archives is thrilled to partner with SK Arts and the University of Regina to present these important Saskatchewan artworks and archival records to the citizens of the province," Provincial Archivist of Saskatchewan Carol Radford-Grant said. "We are excited to show not only the artwork but also recorded interviews with the artists themselves."

Art Realities will open on February 4, 2026 and the public are invited to attend the free exhibition launch from 7:00-9:00 p.m. The launch will feature a panel discussion with Saskatchewan artists Patrick Fernandez, Vera Saltzman and Yuji Lee, where they will discuss similar issues from the Art Realities exhibit and its impact on their work today. Guided tours of the Provincial Archives will be available, as well as refreshments.

"Archives play a vital role in preserving the artifacts and stories that shape who we are as a province," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Sean Wilson said. "Art Realities is a wonderful way to revisit the everyday experiences that make our history so meaningful."

The Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan will host the opening of Art Realities at 2440 Broad Street in Regina on February 4, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. The exhibition will remain open to the public during regular business hours until July 31, 2026.

For a full list of Archives Week 2026 events and activities happening throughout the province, see the Saskatchewan Council for Archives and Archivists.

