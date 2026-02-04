Lightning Docs Launches Industry Leading Loan Modification Application

Lightning Docs Logo

New Loan Modifications application gives private lenders a faster, compliant way to adjust loan terms as borrower circumstances change.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightning Docs, the official loan documents of the American Association of Private Lenders, today released a new application that allows users to create robust and complex loan modification agreements, enabling lenders and borrowers to adjust loan terms as circumstances change throughout the life of a loan. With modified documents created in just minutes, lenders can save significant time and money while avoiding the need to engage outside counsel.Throughout the life of a loan, borrower circumstances may change, making it necessary to adjust the original loan terms. A loan modification allows lenders and borrowers to adjust loan terms such as the principal balance, interest rate, or maturity date, providing borrowers with an opportunity to repay the loan within their means while keeping the loan in compliance. The new application supports all major private lending loan products, including Bridge, Construction, RTL, Commercial, and DSCR loans.“Our primary function is to create document packages that protect our users throughout the life of a loan. While foreclosure is a last-resort option, modifying loan terms is often a better alternative for both the lender and borrower,” said Nema Daghbandan, CEO of Lightning Docs. “With Lightning Docs Loan Modifications, lenders can respond quickly to challenges by creating new document packages in minutes that keep them protected and allow business to continue as usual, without the need to engage outside counsel.”While previously Lightning Docs have had the option to extend the maturity date through the Basic Extensions application, lenders now have even more flexibility to keep loans in compliance and support borrowers. By adjusting the principal balance and/or interest rate, users can create solutions that work for both parties and keep loans moving forward.“Introducing modification agreements reflects our ongoing commitment to giving lenders practical tools to manage their loans efficiently for the entire life of the loan. Users now have the flexibility to modify the terms of their loan to address changes in circumstances that arise after a loan closes, helping protect their investments while maintaining strong client relationships,” said Dennis Baranowski, Esq. Co-Founder of Lightning Docs.Key Benefits Include:• Adjust the terms of the loan including principal balance, interest rate, and maturity date• Automatically pull in all original loan terms if the original loan was produced using Lightning Docs• Ability to modify a loan even if the original loan was not produced using Lightning Docs• Accommodate multiple modifications throughout the life of a loan• Account for complex underlying loan features such as impound and reserve balances to maintain consistent legal documentation throughout the lifecycle of the loan.About Lightning DocsInitially developed by the partners of Fortra Law, the nation’s largest private lending law firm, Lightning Docs is the industry’s leading automated loan document system designed specifically for private lenders. The platform instantly produces attorney-grade, compliant loan documents, helping lenders save time and scale up their businesses, and is utilized by 60% of the nation’s top fifty private lenders. For more information, visit www.lightningdocs.ai

