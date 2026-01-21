Renovo Financial Accelerates Loan Closings Through API Integration with Lightning Docs

Renovo Financial has completed an end-to-end custom API integration with Lightning Docs to further streamline its loan closing process.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renovo Financial, the nation’s second-largest private lender, has announced the completion of a custom API integration with Lightning Docs, the official loan documents of the American Association of Private Lenders. The integration is saving Renovo’s team hundreds of hours each year by streamlining its document preparation and closing processes.As Renovo continues to scale, the company has sought additional efficiencies to further enhance its renowned customer service experience. Through the new API integration, Renovo’s closing team now sends loan data directly from its proprietary loan origination system to Lightning Docs, instantly generating attorney-grade, fully compliant document packages without duplicating data entry."As Renovo scales nationwide, reducing friction is not just important, it is essential to delivering the experience our clients deserve. This integration removes layers of manual work and produces attorney grade documents in seconds, giving our teams unprecedented speed and accuracy. The result is a closing experience that feels modern, disciplined, and unmistakably Renovo. Technology should empower people and elevate outcomes. This integration is powerful proof of that philosophy. We will continue to advance our technology so our teams and clients experience a faster, smarter, and more seamless Renovo," said Remi Gangarossa, Chief Operating Officer, Renovo Financial.Lightning Docs, the most widely adopted and trusted loan document solution among the nation’s top private lenders, is considered the gold standard for business-purpose loan documents. The platform offers native integrations with eight leading loan origination systems and full API capabilities for custom connections with proprietary platforms used by top lenders nationwide."Building a world class lending platform demands partners who can innovate at our pace. Lightning Docs shared that ambition and helped us engineer an integration that cuts complexity, accelerates closings, and strengthens every part of our operation. It is a meaningful step forward and a reminder that the right collaboration can raise the standard for an entire industry,” said Daniel Rosen, Chief Lending Officer, Renovo Financial.To date, Renovo has created more than 18,000 loan document packages through Lightning Docs, representing over $9 billion in loan originations. Across all users, Lightning Docs has facilitated more than $74 billion in originations since its official launch in 2018."Renovo’s laser focus on providing its clients with an incredible experience is one step closer due to their relentless pursuit of having a world class tech stack, we’re proud to support them through this custom API integration," said Nema Daghbandan, CEO of Lightning Docs. "While Lightning Docs integrates with more loan origination systems than any other business purpose loan document provider, we know that industry leaders like Renovo often need tailored solutions. Partnering with teams who are pushing the industry forward is what drives our innovation and allows lenders to close loans faster and more efficiently."Together, Renovo and Lightning Docs are redefining the modern loan closing experience by delivering greater accuracy, faster turnaround times, and seamless integration from application to closing.About Renovo FinancialEmploying a one-stop shop model, Renovo offers residential real estate investors a full suite of loan programs, including single family and multi-family rehab, new construction, and 30-year fixed rental loans, as well as in-house underwriting and servicing. Renovo’s commitment to building local long-term client partnerships, combined with its end-to-end product suite, means clients experience the best products and pricing of a national financial institution, but with the attention and service of a nimble local startup. For more information, visit www.renovofinancial.com About Lightning DocsInitially developed by the partners of Fortra Law, the nation’s largest private lending law firm, Lightning Docs is the industry’s leading automated loan document system designed specifically for private lenders. The platform instantly produces attorney-grade, compliant loan documents, helping lenders save time and scale up their businesses, and is utilized by over 60% of the nation’s top 50 private national lenders and multiple premier private lending law firms. For more information, visit www.lightningdocs.ai

